Streak optimistic after ICC meeting

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

NATIONAL cricket team coach Heath Streak has expressed optimism that the recent International Cricket Council meeting is capable of changing the face of the local game.

Streak attended the two-day gathering at the ICC headquarters in Dubai, United Arab Emirates together with convener of selectors Tatenda Taibu as well as ZC chief executive officer Wilfred Mukondiwa. They engaged representatives from other countries on Monday and Tuesday. Streak is convinced that if the discussions are implemented, then the game will transform, not only in Zimbabwe but the whole world.

“We met with people who do the scheduling in other countries during the ICC meeting, we managed to sort out a few things.

If what we discussed comes to fruition, it would be good for world cricket. It was good for everyone, we have to go back with a final draft, discuss with the MD and chairman before the ICC meeting in April,’’ said Streak.

Zimbabwe have been severely affected by the lack of game time as most of the top nations do not want to play against them due to changes made to the Future Tours Programme which gives the countries the leeway to organise their own fixtures. This has seen the powerhouses organising matches against each other before they play the smaller nations.

Streak is this week heading to Harare to do some planning for the national sides. Zimbabwe A are next month headed to Namibia to play the Namibians in a four-day match and three 50 over contests. The national team coach said the second string side will camp for a few days before heading off to Namibia for a tour which runs from 16 to 30 April.

