Terry in collabo with US artiste

Rumbidzai Mbewe, Sunday Life Correspondent

SOME artistes are still on the drawing board trying to figure out how this year can be great for them while others are beginning the year on a high note. Young and up-and-coming hip-hop artiste, Terrence Nyathi popularly known as Terry is already mapping his way to success as he has made a huge collaboration with Princess Taylor, a Black Entertainment Television (B.E.T) nominee signed by Mavado.

Last year after Ricky Rick tweeted about his song called Zaka, his hope was to be the second hip-hop artiste from Bulawayo after Cal­_vin to be making a big collaboration with a South African artiste. However, this year he surpassed his dream and collaborated with an international artiste as far as America.

The young artiste will be releasing his single Bad Mahn with Princess Taylor next week in Harare. Terry said he had been working closely with Princess Taylor since last year and his effort has finally paid off.

“My record label has been helping me a lot, sending my music to Mavado’s music stable and now we have come up with a song that is going to be a banger. I hope that this collaboration will blow the hip-hop industry not only in Bulawayo but Zimbabwe as a whole,” he said.

He said doing a Princess Taylor is a big achievement for him and there is more coming from him this year as his management are still working on deals with international artistes. He said the collaboration was a breakthrough for him; one step in the right direction as far as his music is concerned.

“After dropping a snippet of the song on Twitter, I got calls from bloggers in Nigeria. Already the song is drawing the attention of many people before it is officially released which is quite a good thing for me,” he said.

Terry said his hope was to be an international icon through his music. He said he aims to make history by being the first rapper from Bulawayo to work with international artistes.

“I want to be a big Africa name just like Ice Prince, Wizkid and many other African artistes who are getting recognition not only in Africa but worldwide,” he said.

Terry said he is launching his single in Harare as people in Bulawayo are still not appreciating his talent.

“My home town is not giving me the support I need and so I am taking my music elsewhere. I just want people to know that this is just the beginning; I am going to take the whole country by storm. I am making the impossible possible and putting Zimbabwe on an international scale,” he said.

@rumbie_mbewe