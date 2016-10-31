THANK YOU: Baby Manqoba off to India

AS the Mabhena family we are at a loss of words to express our gratitude to each and everyone who saw to it that our daughter, Manqoba “Nono” Mabhena is given another chance at life.



The Lord continues to show His love for Nono through special people like you Since we began the fundraising campaign, we have managed to raise a total of US$51 000 towards the cost attached to Nono’s liver transplant. Initially we had requested US$50 000 to cover surgery (US$43 000), air fares, visa fees and any eventualities.

With everything set, we are scheduled to leave for India this Tuesday. We cannot find the words to say thank you to the companies, individuals, families and friends who assisted us and took time to consider our plight.

Without singling anyone, we want to thank the Zimpapers family, Government and the private sector, artistes who penned songs and campaign videos for Nono, St Mary’s School in Mutare, Werras Entertainment, colleagues at ZBC, fellow journalists and Zimbabwe Union of Journalists who gave us hope.

Sometimes we forget to thank the people who make our lives worth living in so many different ways. Sometimes we forget to tell them how much we really appreciate them for being an important part of our lives. So asante sana all of you for being there for Nono.

Now ten-months-old, Manqoba was born with a condition called biliary atresia which was diagnosed when she was five-months-old. However, surgeons couldn’t perform corrective surgery because her liver was already showing signs of significant damage, meaning the only option was a liver transplant.

Biliary atresia is a relatively rare disease that begins in early infancy and affects one in every 20 000 infants. Symptoms such as swollen abdomen, weight loss, itching, muscle loss, loss of appetite, easy bruising, low energy and weakness among other wide array of symptoms characterise Nono’s life.

But your kindness is helping this precious little girl to trounce this evil. Thank you once again for touching our lives.