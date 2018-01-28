There’s more that unites us: Bosso president

Ngqwele Dube, Sports Correspondent

HIGHLANDERS president, Jimmy Ncube has called for calm as members attend today’s annual general meeting at Highlanders Sports Club.

Today’s meeting will be followed by elections scheduled for next week (4 February). Tension has gripped the Highlanders family over a decision by the board to bar championship winning former chairman and manager Ernest “Maphepha” Sibanda from taking part in the elections due to varied reasons.

Ncube said Highlanders has over the years built a huge reputation as a professional organisation that is well administered and always does its things with dignity, hence members should remain peaceful throughout today’s proceedings. He said Bosso will not stifle anyone’s views but members should remain calm and observe peace.

“I think we should be mindful that there is something big that unites us than what divides us. Highlanders is bringing us together and I believe in all this we should all put the interests of the club ahead of individual or personal interests. All those who want to speak will be allowed to air their views and debate whatever issues are raised but my simply plea is that we have peaceful proceedings on Sunday (today),” said Ncube, who was elevated to the post of president last year following the death of then president, Jonathan Themba Mhlanga.

He said Highlanders is known for orderliness and operating in a respectful and dignified manner despite differences that may exist among members. Ncube said unity should be the driving force behind Highlanders members.

Tension has been high among Highlanders faithfuls leading to today’s AGM as some members back the decision made by the board to bar Maphepha from contesting while other members strongly feel Sibanda should have been allowed to participate and are of the view that the board has taken sides, violated the constitution by overriding the “decision” of the nomination court and should in fact, be put under scrutiny.

There have been harsh exchanges on social media among Bosso supporters and members over the issue. This is the second time the board has stopped Maphepha from taking part in Bosso elections after a similar decision was made in 2015 when he sought to challenge then chairman, Peter Dube.

The board cited good corporate governance and need to bring confidence and trust to Highlanders’ sponsors as part of the reasons for barring Sibanda, adding the former chairman was not fit to stand for such high office at the club.

Bosso will next Sunday hold elections for chairman, secretary and committee member.

The decision to bar Maphepha means the other candidate whose papers sailed through the nomination court, Kenneth Mhlophe will become the next chairman of Highlanders while the contest for secretary will be between Nkululeko Ndlovu, former internal audit committee member, Israel Moyo and former committee member, Siphatho Ncube and the committee post pits, former committee member, Charles Moyo against Heart and Soul chairman, Peacot Hadebe, Victoria Falls-based Sam Sibanda and outgoing committee member, Wisdom Mabhena. (See more stories in the Sunday Life section).