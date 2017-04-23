They wanted to chop off my head — DeMbare stalwart



“I was nervous. I was sweating. My legs were trembling.”

Shadrack Ngwenya was a long way from Mzilikazi in Bulawayo where he grew up, a long way from his family too. He was on a football pitch in South Africa.

It was in July 1978. It was also “the interesting moment of my life,” he says. “There is a lot to discuss,” he said as he eased into a swivel chair.

From playing for Chibuku Shumba, Eastlands, Bulawayo Civils, his glittering stint both at Dynamos and Moroka Swallows, his coaching career to the collapse of his marriage.

But first, this: He earned the name Stork Margarine after he featured on ZTV advertising Stork Margarine. Ngwenya grew up in Mzilikazi, a “rough” environment. It was a place where drugs and alcohol were the only way to make one high. He joined the band wagon!

“It was the kind of place that shaped you . . . the things you learn and see on the street mould your character,” he says.

He says his “brain” and his football talent and a burning passion to play soccer were his way out. Growing up, he knew he had a gift, the ability to see what was next. He was a goalkeeper when he kick-started his football career at Eastlands but he was converted to a defender.

“It so happened that a full back was not around on that particular day. The coach picked me to play in that position. Although it was a bit challenging I played well in that position. That became my position for my entire career,” he says.

Before long the steely, towering defender decided to pack his bags and join Chibuku Shumba, which was a multi-racial team.

It was in Division One and was coached by Ken Fulton. After a short stint with Chibuku Shumba, Stork Margarine joined Bulawayo Civils but he spent only a season.

His rare flair in thwarting opposition and attacking ability was a plus for him to be noticed by the Dynamos scouts. The DeMbare scouts lured him to join DeMbare, he snapped the golden chance.

He joined luminaries like Daniel “Dhidhidi” Ncube, Oliver Kateya, Benard Chidziva, Simon Sachiti, Shepherd Murape, Sunday Marimo Chidzambwa, Sebastian Chikwature, David Mandigora, George Shaya, Mathew Mwale and Isaac Nhema.

He has good memories of his stay at Dynamos as he regards that outfit of 1976 as his best ever.

“We won the league championship in 1976, and won five of the six knockout tournaments on offer. Playing attacking football that was some light years ahead of the time, Dynamos thrashed Zimbabwe Saints 8-1 in the final of the Castle Cup and hammered Chibuku 8-0 in the final of the Nyorenyore shield with the late Daniel Dhidhidhi Ncube scoring five times.

“The Glamour Boys also overturned a 3-5 first leg loss to Orlando Pirates in Johannesburg to win 4-1 at Rufaro on a memorable rain swept afternoon to be South African Champions.,” he says.

“It was a scary meeting, scary in the sense that the stadium was packed to capacity and there was noise from every part of the stadium. It created an intimidating atmosphere,” he recalls.

When DeMbare clashed for the final, he recalls with a chuckle: “We played the match at Rufaro Stadium before a capacity crowd. The vociferous fans created an electrifying atmosphere and that was a plus for us to beat Pirates. After the match, Jomo Sono cried as we beat them.”

His sublime performances during the Southern Africa Cup charmed the hearts of Moroka Swallows’ scouts who quickly noticed him and as such approached then club chairperson Morrison Sifelani and the chairman convinced him to take a deal in South Africa.

They also wanted George Shaya but he turned down the offer. In his place the scouts approached a Zimbabwe Saints defender Max “Shaluza” Chuma. Chuma grabbed the offer.

He remembers one day in South Africa. It was on a Saturday afternoon when Ngwenya headed into the pitch, behind him was is compatriot Chuma. His team was clashing against Highlands Park.

“It was my first time playing on foreign soil before a capacity crowd and I knew I had to deliver as the Swallows mentor had shown faith in me and I knew if I disappointed I would have let down the then Dynamos chairman Sifelani because he had shown much confidence in me,” he said.

“I remember that match turned out to be the best of my matches as I scored four goals. I scored three goals through a header and a set piece,” he recalls.

The following day a headline in one of the South African daily newspapers screamed: If Highlands Park had a licence to kill they would have chopped off Shadrack Stork Margarine Ngwenya’s head.

But in the second season Stork Margarine failed to live up to his billing as he did not score any goal during that season. He recalls one game when his outfit was trounced 4-0 by University of Cape Town.

He says the match was poorly officiated. He bitterly says: “Out of that chaotic but enticing afternoon I was sent packing for a crude tackle on a University of Cape Town striker.”

That marked the end of his dance with Moroka Swallows. When he came home during the season break he decided not to return to Swallows.

Seeing that he was not performing to their best Stork Margarine and Shaluza decided not to return to Swallows.

Swallows officials came to Zimbabwe and tried to entice them but the two had arrived at a firm decision not to return to South Africa.

“They came here and told us that they needed us very much and they would facilitate that we get a citizenship there and become South Africans so that when we hang our boots we contribute to the development of soccer there. My wife agreed but Shaluza influenced me not to return and said we should stay put and enjoy the country’s independence,” he says.

He then joined Black Aces. He spent a season in that outfit and hung his boots for a coaching career. He mentored Wrinster FC, a Division One outfit. While he was at Wrinster FC, Kadoma United officials enticed him to join their side. He snapped the opportunity. The outfit was in Division Two at the time. He says his team finished the season with 38 goals and on top spot.

His astute coaching skills helped the side to be promoted to Division One. He left to join Venice Mine FC when it was in Division Three; he helped it to be promoted to Division One.

The team faced financial problems and he had to leave for Ntabazinduna, just outside Bulawayo where he set up his home. He took up a coaching job at the prison outfit — Ntabazinduna. He retired in 2012.

He is now a full time farmer. He was married to Grace Mhlanga but they divorced. Ngwenya has four children namely Patience, Memory, Janet and Caroline.