Today’s Cartoon

by Sunday News Online | Sunday, Dec 2, 2018 | 190 views

SUNDAY NEWS cartoon SUNDAY 2 DECEMBER 2018

>
Like it? Share it!

Domestic product competitiveness, economic growth key to vision 2030

EDITORIAL COMMENT: Just ignore opposition pontification

More Related News
Mr Chamisa EDITORIAL COMMENT: Just ignore opposition pontification

Mr Chamisa THE events of the past week have been dramatic and revealing in many ways. It was the week when efforts by the desperate MDC Alliance leadership to pin the unfortunate...

Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries logo Domestic product competitiveness, economic growth key to vision 2030

Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries logo Dr Bongani Ngwenya THIS instalment is a continuation of last Sunday’s article that was titled, “Rising from the quagmire of development...

Elias Mudzuri MDC hypocrisy exposes lack of political, ideological depth

Elias Mudzuri Khumbulani Vodloza Sibanda A video circulating on social media of MDC officials, Murisi Zwizwai and Charlton Hwende publicly confronting, accusing and humiliating...

Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube Devolution: Laying ground for provincial economies

Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube The 2019 Budget Statement allocates US$310 million for provincial and local tiers. This fulfils our promise to the electorate to uphold and...