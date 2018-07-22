Today’s Cartoon

by Sunday News Online | Sunday, Jul 22, 2018 | 195 views

SUNDAY NEWS cartoon ONE SUNDAY 22 JULY 2018 1

>
Like it? Share it!

Life must not feel like a curse

EDITORIAL COMMENT: ED walking the talk on Dr Joshua Nkomo projects

More Related News
President ED Mnangagwa EDITORIAL COMMENT: ED walking the talk on Dr Joshua Nkomo projects

President ED Mnangagwa THE arrival of Indian investors who are set to re-open Ekusileni Medical Centre in Bulawayo is testimony to that President Mnangagwa is walking the...

poor school Life must not feel like a curse

Thandekile Moyo AFRICANS have failed dismally when it comes to issues of development. Between corruption and laziness, there is very little hope that we will raise our standards...

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba and Chief Elections Officer Mr Utoile Silaigwana The 2018 Election Credibility Survey: An insider’s perspective

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba and Chief Elections Officer Mr Utoile Silaigwana Richard Runyararo Mahomva Last month after the 5 June...

SEZ Creating prime investment destinations for sustainable development?

Bongani Ngwenya THIS week’s instalment is a continuation of last Sunday’s article — Structural progression key to economic transformation. It has taken the events of...