Today’s Cartoon

by Sunday News Online | Sunday, Jul 29, 2018 | 129 views

SUNDAY NEWS cartoon TWO SUNDAY 29 JULY 2018 1

>
Like it? Share it!

Reclaiming the ideas that bind

EDITORIAL COMMENT: Electorate should ignore rabble-rousers

More Related News
elections1 EDITORIAL COMMENT: Electorate should ignore rabble-rousers

THE country goes for elections tomorrow in what has been the most peaceful election period the country has ever witnessed. The media, electorate in both urban and rural areas...

vote Reclaiming the ideas that bind

Richard Runyararo Mahomva Antagonising a certain truth does not invalidate its popularity nor does it decapitate its prominence. In a polarised polity, it is fashionable...

William Ncube Cde Ncube, the hero of Tjewondo battle

William Ncube On 27 May this year, we carried an article under our Lest We Forget column about how two elderly women, Loiusa Ndlovu and Eveline Ndlovu who are in their late...

Welshman Ncube Superstitious politics will never win

Welshman Ncube Micheal Mhlanga Tomorrow we cast three ballots amidst a confetti of hope, despair, paranoia, suspicion, fear, confidence, hesitation and denial for some. We...