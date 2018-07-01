Today’s Cartoon: Wellington Musapenda on African Teams

by Sunday News Online | Sunday, Jul 1, 2018 | 357 views

SUNDAY NEWS cartoon SUNDAY 1 JULY 2018 1

>
Like it? Share it!

ED preserving Nkomo legacy

EDITORIAL COMMENT: Let’s all join President in walk for peace

More Related News
President Emmerson Mnangagwa EDITORIAL COMMENT: Let’s all join President in walk for peace

President Mnangagwa FROM the very day President Mnangagwa ascended to the top job in the country, he has always preached peace, tolerance, reconciliation and putting Zimbabwe...

The late Dr Joshua Nkomo ED preserving Nkomo legacy

The late Dr Joshua Nkomo Nduduzo Tshuma, Political Editor AFTER a 17-year-long wait, Ekusileni Medical Centre, a brainchild of one of the founding fathers of the liberation,...

hiv New technology changes the face of HIV in Zimbabwe

Tinomuda Chakanyuka, Senior Life Reporter “It’s not a miracle that I’m alive, it is medicine and technology” 36 year- old Ms Miriam Mbewe (not real name) of Mbizo...

Julius Nyerere Decoloniality and its malcontents

Julius Nyerere Cetshwayo Zindabazezwe Mabhena Much like all theories and philosophies, decoloniality does what Edward Said called “travelling.” In travelling theories...