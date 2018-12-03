Tough draw for Cheetahs at Cape Town Sevens

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE have been handed a tough assignment at the World Rugby HSBC Sevens Series South Africa leg with the Cheetahs drawn against powerhouses, South Africa as well as New Zealand in Cape Town.

The Cape Town Sevens will take place at the Cape Town Stadium on 8 and 9 December.

In a draw released after the Dubai Sevens, the Cheetahs, who lost all the five matches they played in the United Arab Emirates, will face World Rugby HSBC Sevens Series defending champions South Africa, Dubai Sevens winners New Zealand and Samoa.

The Cheetahs were also in the same pool with the Blitzbokke and Samoa at the Dubai Sevens. Zimbabwe were beaten 31-0 by South Africa and went down 17-15 to Samoa.

Coach Gilbert Nyamutsamba is well aware that his team will not have it easy facing up to South Africa and New Zealand who are part of the top three teams in the world when it comes to the shorter format of the game.

“It’s going to be tougher as we not conditioned to play back to back tournaments. The group stages where we have World Cup winners and World Series champions will leave us bruised and battered for day two games. What a better way to learn to learn and I know my boys will keep giving all they have,’’ Nyamutsamba said.

After Cape Town, the Cheetahs will only be action again in April next year when they take part in the Hong Kong Sevens where they have an opportunity to become a World Rugby HSBC Sevens Series core member.

Pools for the Cape Town Sevens:

A: New Zealand, South Africa, Samoa, Zimbabwe

B: USA, Argentina, Spain, Japan

C: England, Fiji, France, Kenya

D: Australia, Scotland, Canada, Wales

@Mdawini_29