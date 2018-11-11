Triangle clinch Chibuku Cup

Mehluli Sibanda in Triangle

Harare City . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .0

Triangle . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0) 2

TRIANGLE United claimed the 2018 Super Cup with a sweet victory over Harare City in a captivating final played in a packed Gibbo Stadium yesterday.

Skipper Ralph Kawondera opened the scoring with a header for Triangle before the impressive winger Phineas Bamusi struck a beauty, with both goals scored in the second half to hand Triangle their first ever Chibuku Super Cup.

For Triangle coach Taurai Mangwiro, it was the second time that he has the country’s most rewarding club competition, having first lifted the trophy with Harare City in 2015. Mangwiro yesterday denied his former side a successful defence of the Chibuku Super Cup, which they have won twice since its re-introduction in 2014.

Mangwiro felt that it was a charming victory for his team against a side that did not make it easy for them in front of their fans who cheered them throughout the match.

“It was a sweet victory from us against a well-drilled team, you could see what they wanted but today I thought for the larger parts of the match we were always in control, we were unlucky to have not taken a half-time lead but we kept probing and in the end got the decisive goals,’’ Mangwiro said.

Even having become the only coach to win the Chibuku Super Cup, Mangwiro said prior to the final he told his players that what mattered more was not him but the team’s achievement.

“It does feel good, going into the final match I told the boys that it’s more of an individual award to be the first coach to win it twice, for now let’s put that behind us, records are meant for the archives, rather we play as a team, win it as a team,’’ he said.

Harare City coach, Mark Harrison felt that Triangle were better than them on the day. The losing coach however, still cried foul with having to play Triangle at their home ground which he thought gave them an unfair advantage even before kick-off.

“Over 90 minutes I probably think they were better than us on the day, it’s for everybody to see, massive advantage handed to Triangle playing here, you got to put your hands up whoever you are, they’ve got a full stadium, they live on this field, so it really gave them one hand on the trophy before we got here,’’ Harrison said.

Triangle dominated the first half as they bombarded their opponents from the start with Harare City goalkeeper Ryan Harrison standing tall in between the posts to deny the Sugar Sugar Boys.

Kawondera opened the scoring with an hour played, the Triangle skipper with a header from a Russell Madamombe cross into the box which Harare City failed to deal with.

Harare City did not give up that easily as they went in search of an equaliser but in the process conceded a second with a minute to go. Bamusi was released from a quick counter attack and tried to feed the ball to an unmarked Nhamo Lameck but his pass was blocked. The defender who made the block lost his footing in the process and the ball fell to Bamusi who fired past Harrison.

Triangle pocketed $75 000 while $50 000 went the way of Harare City.

Teams

Harare City: R Harrison, H Chapusha, T Chimwemwe, M Muchenje, W Manondo, P Mpelele, T Samanja, R Uchena, T Tumba(Wadi 60 mins), K Musharu(Muvirimi 65 mins), M Gaki(Vengesai 69 mins)

Triangle: R Mudimu, T Mugoniwa(Mavhunga 75 mins), A Chiveya, D Dzvinyai, K Chigwida, R Kawondera, P Manhanga(Chivandire 54 mins), R Madamombe, C Dhuwa, P Bamusi (Magegedhla 90+2 mins) N Lameck

@Mdawini_29