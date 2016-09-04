Tsholotsho give Prof Moyo sleepless nights

Fungai Muderere

MEMBER of Parliament for Tsholotsho North constituency Professor Jonathan Moyo says the precarious position that Castle Lager Premiership club Tsholotsho FC find themselves in, is giving him sleepless nights hence there was a need to find a solution for them not to go down.

Tsholotsho sit deep in the relegation zone together with league debutants Mutare City and Border Strikers.

“I’m worried about Tsholotsho FC. I am spending sleepless nights and we will need to find a solution on how to save the club. Time is running out. However, there is no team that is running away with the league. All the teams are losing and it is just that losing is not equal,” said Prof Moyo, while addressing journalists last Friday evening at the Bulawayo Press Club.

“Football is decided on the pitch but you must admit that in most of our games we have been losing 1-0 even against the best,” he said.

The Tsholotsho North legislator feels that the Lizwe Sweswe mentored side is better than equally relegation threatened Beitbridge-based Border Strikers.

“We are better than Border Strikers and even Highlanders who just recently sold a player (Bruce Kangwa) to Tanzania. However, we like Highlanders. Asiyizondi,” added Professor Moyo.

Turning to the construction of the stadium, the Tsholotsho North legislator said the project has temporarily suffered a stillbirth as “some people lost faith in humanity and threw spanners.”

“Some people threw spanners over the construction of our stadium which was set to be worth $5 million. Some people lost faith in humanity and we have had spanners thrown at us big time and I think with our stadium those 1-0 loses would have been going the Zhwane way. Keeping quiet about the project does not mean we are no longer interested. In fact the fact that we are not talking about it is that we have become wiser,” he said.

The construction of the Tsholotsho FC stadium was mooted after Iziqholo ZeZhwane qualified to the Premier Soccer League at the end of 2014.

Earlier on into the year, Tsholotsho FC successfully applied for the use of White City Stadium as their home ground for the 2016 season from the Bulawayo City Council. The club, through its chairman Mlamuli Phiri, wrote to the Bulawayo City Council seeking permission to use the venue ahead of the 2016 local football term. It was also resolved that for high profile matches Tsholotsho would have to hire Barbourfields Stadium whose fee was pegged at $2 211,50 per match.

Although the local authority’s director of Housing and Community Services Isaiah Magagula recommended that authority be granted to Tsholotsho at the usual hiring rate of $655,88 per match, Zhwane Boys have of late been using Luveve Stadium as their home ground.

Meanwhile, in the event that Tsholotsho FC are demoted back to Division One football, the result would have a bearing on the number of teams that the Zifa Southern Region will have to axe back to Division Two.

Twitter:@FungaiMuderere