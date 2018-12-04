Twilight Trip arrives home in style



Mandla Moyo, Sports Reporter

TWILIGHT Trip fended off stiff competition from a strong field of nine horses to win the HRIB Gold Cup Sprint Grade held at Borrowdale Racecourse on Saturday.

This runner with jockey Liam Tarentaal in the irons needed 1 min 10.16 secs to clear 1 200m on his way to glory.

The pilot Liam Tarentaal rode a confident race to guide Twilight Trip, over the line under a barrage of fire from the rest of the marauding field.

So close was the contest that the second runner over the line, Road to Dubai was just half the length of a horse behind.

The third spot was taken by Coachella and his partner Wes Marwing while the last placed runner up spot went to Peggson ridden by jockey Brendon McNaughton.

For winning this competition slotted in as race six on the card, the winning connection led by trainer Bridget Stidolph collected $9 000 prize money plus a floating Trophy.

There was also $3 000 prize money for Road to Dubai for finishing in second position leaving the next two runners to get US$1 875 and $1 125 respectively.

The other positions went to Butchie Boy, Edward the Seventh, Flanders, Supa Good, Kingston Passage.

The scratched horse for the day was Tar Heel who was disqualified after refusing to be loaded into the starting stalls.

The next race on the calendar is the Zimbabwe Challenge horse race set for running on 16 December.

Results from other races

Race 1: HRIB Gold Cup Day Maiden Plate (1 200m)

1. 4 Oden

2. 6 The Bar

3. 2 Blue Label

4. 1 Emiliano

Race 2: HRIB Life Assurance Merit Rated 55 Handicap (2 000m)

1. 4 Bomber

2. 7 Finlay

3. 11 Pirate Hunter

4. 5 Bold Australeinne

Race 3: ZIMNAT Insurance Company Merit Rated 73 Handicap (1 900m)

1. 1 Pampas

2. 2 Bugatti Blue

3. 4 Perfect Grace

4. 3 Wolves Among Sheep

Race 4: Old Mutual Insurance Company Maiden Plate (1 600m)

1. 5 Red Pollard

2. 2 Peapack

3 4 Akon

4. 7 Coastal Attraction

Race 5: Tote Free Handicap (1 600m)

1. 10 Three To Tango

2. 4 Action

3. 2 Sygone

4. 3 Born to Shine

Race 7: HRIB Medical Insurance Merit Rated 765 Handicap (1 100m)

1. 4 Cool Solution

2. 5 Cotton Rock

3. 1 Coastal Torrent

4. 11 Canadian Champion