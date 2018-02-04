Unlimited Women reality TV programme on the cards

Bhekumuzi Ncube, Sunday Life Reporter

BULAWAYO independent producers have expressed readiness to provide exciting TV programmes, taking advantage of the Government’s digitalisation exercise.

Tafadzwa Dube, a former ZBC staffer, said he had already come up with a reality television programme profiling women that “have made it against all odds”.

“The programme is about women that have made it in the society, leaders in various spheres of society be it business, politics, sports and so forth to give inspiration to the girl child. The programme will be aptly titled Unlimited Women,” said Dube.

A number of women head several institutions but little or nothing is said about them compared to men, said Dube, adding “this is where our programme comes in.

“We have so far done three episodes of the programme. We are however, all ears to take ideas or names of several other women that people think we must profile.”

Government is rolling out a digitisation exercise of the country’s airwaves, migrating from analogue broadcasting technology to digital broadcasting technology, in accordance with the International Telecommunications Union. This will see the broadcasting industry in the country having as much as 12 new television stations. Dube said they were up to the challenge and had already come up with programmes for television programming.

“I am particularly happy that the Government opened such doors to some of us. As you can see, some of us have great ideas like Unlimited Women that we failed to turn into programmes. But this recent opening of gates will definitely open a new lease of life to our creativity,” Dube said.

According to Dube, he also has plans to launch auditions for one of his programmes — a dance programme called Tshukutsha.

“I have already partnered up with some well-established organisations and institutions for my projects. The idea is to come up with programmes that people are eager to watch, as opposed to giving them what we want as producers. I have already done the part of surveying on the needs of the audience and what is left is to set the ball rolling,” said Dube. — @NcubeBhekumuzi