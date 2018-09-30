UPDATED: Gold baron in court

by Sunday News Online | Sunday, Sep 30, 2018 | 1605 views
Baron Dube

Baron Dube

Thandeka Matebesi, Sunday News Reporter
BARON Dube, a popular gold baron in Esigodini in Matabeleland South Province appeared in court on Friday facing a charge of murdering a member of a rival mining gang in the area.

Dube of Habane township appeared before Gwanda magistrate Mrs Nomagugu Ncube in Gwanda facing a murder charge after he allegedly shot and killed Antony Bvundura on Thursday.

He was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to 12 October where his case will be heard at the High Court.
Prosecuting, Mr Takunda Mafuse said Dube allegedly killed Bvundura in the heat of a fight over a mining claim early on Thursday morning. Sunday News visited the “gold war zone” last week where officials narrated how the incident happened.

The shooting happened at a mine belonging to a Mr Musanangurwa. Mr Musanangurwa told Sunday News that cases of confrontations among gold gangs were rampant in the area.

“I was at an all-night prayer when the unfortunate incident happened but I received reports of rival gold panning gangs who got involved in a shoot-out which claimed the life of one local.

What happens with these guys is that when they come to your mine they do not negotiate with you, they just start mining and thereafter they go to local bars for a binge where they discuss where they would have gotten the gold. Members of rival gangs then mobilise themselves to go and chase the other group.

I am reliably informed that those who were chased had made close to three kilogrammes of gold and that is where the problem started,” he said.

>
Like it? Share it!

Liberation war hero Ncube buried

Notorious Masendeke nabbed for murder

More Related News
Gavel Tsvangirai’s ‘widow’ loses cars, faces arrest

Peter Matika, Senior Reporter AQCUILINIA Kayidza Pamberi, the woman who in 2011 was among a host of women suspected to be in an affair with the late  MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai,...

cuffs Notorious Masendeke nabbed for murder

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent EDWARD Masendeke, who has been on the run since 2013 in connection with a murder case committed at a bar in Mbizo in Kwekwe has...

Cde Larry Mavhima Liberation war hero Ncube buried

Cde Larry Mavhima Kuda Bwititi and Munyaradzi Musiiwa, Sunday News Correspondents THE late liberation war hero and assistant director in the President’s Department, Cde...

Cde Obert Mpofu Zanu-PF holds inter-district meetings

Cde Obert Mpofu Peter Matika, Senior Reporter ZIMBABWEANS should unite and work together as that is the solution to achieve economic emancipation as advocated for by President...