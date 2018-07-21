UZ to host National Volleyball League games

by Sunday News Online | Saturday, Jul 21, 2018 | 74 views
Khanyile_Dlamini

Khanyile Dlamini

Patrick Mushunje, Sports Reporter
The University of Zimbabwe will host the first round of the National Volleyball league scheduled to begin on 21 July in Harare.

Three Tertiary clubs will lock horns with the country’s finest volleyball clubs for the title and these are The National University of Science and Technology,  University of Zimbabwe and Chinhoyi University of Technology.

Zimbabwe Volleyball Association vice-president Brian Manuel said preparations for the national league games were on course with the induction meeting set to take place on 15 July in Harare.

“Preparations for the league games are well on course, we have managed to secure UZ as our venue for the first games of the league and we are now waiting for the induction meeting,” he said.

League chairperson Khanyile Dlamini also commented on the preparations saying they have been working hard with the organising committee to make sure that everything is in place.

The league games will be played over a period of five months, with the teams meeting once  every month.

