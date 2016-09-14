VIDEO: Highlanders bask in DeMbare glory

by Sunday News Online | Wednesday, Sep 14, 2016 | 74 views

Highlanders dismantle Dynamos to pile pressure on log leaders

More Related News
highlanders-vs-dynamos-match-alimenda Highlanders dismantle Dynamos to pile pressure on log leaders

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter HIGHLANDERS kept up the pressure on log leaders FC Platinum and second placed Caps United with an excellent second half display to...

Masimba Mambare Spies in camps. . . Former players haunt Bosso, DeMbare

Masimba Mambare Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter THE presence of former players in each of the two teams could be the decisive factor in the potentially captivating...

highlanders-fans-new-550 Fans tip Highlanders

Sports Correspondent SUNDAY News readers have tipped Highlanders to walk away with maximum points in today’s titanic clash against Dynamos at Barbourfields Stadium. The...

Norman Mapeza FC Platinum in crucial win

Norman Mapeza Makomborero Mutimukulu in Zvishavane FC Platinum ……………………………………………………..1 How...