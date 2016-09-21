VIDEO: #SaveManqoba – she’s 9 months old and needs a new liver

Baby Manqoba Mabhena has an infectious toothless smile and a captivating giggle-but that’s now what most people first notice when they meet her.

Her distinctive yellow eyes draw strangers to often ask the question, “What’s wrong with her eyes?”

Now nine months old, Manqoba was born with a condition called biliary atresia which was diagnosed when she was five months old.

But then, surgeons couldn’t perform a corrective surgery because her liver was already showing signs of significant liver damage meaning the only best option is liver transplantation-for her liver can fail any minute from now.

According to health experts, biliary atresia is a relatively rare disease that begins in early infancy and affects one in every 10 000 to 20 000 infants and it is life-threatening if uncorrected.

And performing a corrective surgery after 120 days of life makes it unhelpful.

However, the cause of biliary atresia is not known.

Symptoms such as swollen abdomen, weight loss, itching, muscle loss, loss of appetite, easy bruising, low energy and weakness among other wide array of symptoms characterizes Manqoba’s life.

To the outsider looking, this can all seem overwhelming.

Honestly, it can be overwhelming, raising a child with a chronic illness isn’t easy.

It definitely isn’t easy!

Manqoba’s illness is emotionally, physically, spiritually and financially draining.

She is due for a liver transplant in India within a month. And the required amount is US$50 000 to cover hospital fees, airfares, visa fees and eventualities.

We are grateful for anything that you can give to accord Manqoba a new lease of life.

Name: Shamiso Yikoniko

Phone Number: +263772935224

Bank: FBC Bank

Branch: FBC Centre

Account Number: 3070070770125