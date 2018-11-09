VIDEO: Zimbabwean cricketers join in on the King Monada’s Idibala Challenge

by Sunday News Online | Friday, Nov 9, 2018

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN cricketers, who are on tour in Bangladesh, have also joined in South African musician King Monada Idibala’s Challenge with recordings of the Chevrons players performing the latest dance craze.

The videos, shot in the team bus on Wednesday, show the national cricketers, leg spinner Brandon Mavuta, pace bowler Christopher Mpofu and top order batsman Brian Chari doing the “fainting” while listening to King Monada’s song Ska nhlala ke tla e dibala. In the other recording, Mavuta, Mpofu, Chari are joined by spinners Wellington Masakadza and John Nyumbu.

Zimbabwe were on their way to Dhaka from Sylhet where Zimbabwe defeated Bangladesh by 151 runs in the first Test to record their first win away from home in the prolonged version of the game since 2001. The Chevrons and the Tigers meet in the second Test at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, a match which starts on Sunday.

Monada’s main chorus – with lines like “when you don’t come home, I faint” and “when you switch off your phone, I faint” has got fans replicating his actions. The dance itself consists of fainting on the spot, in time with the lyrics, before getting back up to faint once again.

It is yet to be seen if any of the Zimbabwean cricketers will perform the “fainting” act when they get a wicket or when they reach a batting milestone in the second Test.

