VIDEO – ZNA Charity Shield final set for Byo

by Sunday News Online | Thursday, Mar 16, 2017 | 393 views

THE Zimbabwe National Army has paid gratitude to the support they received from the Bulawayo community, who thronged Luveve stadium for the semi-final of the ZNA charity shield.

The army has said it is because of this support that the final which will pit Highlanders FC and league champions Caps United will be played in the city on 26 March.

Bosso beat their bitter rivals FC Platinum 3 – 0, in an action packed semi-final where new boy, Rodrick Mutuma stole the show with his deft touches.

In the other semi-final Caps United got the better of Dynamos 3-1 to also book their place in the final.

>
Like it? Share it!

VIDEO: BOSSO STILL FAR FROM PERFECT

Latest – Bosso, Dembare friendly called off

More Related News
Emmett Ndlovu Latest – Bosso, Dembare friendly called off

  Emmett Ndlovu Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter THE proposed pre-season friendly match between the country’s biggest teams, Dynamos and Highlanders which had...

Erol Akbay VIDEO: BOSSO STILL FAR FROM PERFECT

Highlanders coach Erol Akbay speaking on his current crop of Bosso players and a message to the Highlanders faithful. google_ad_client = "ca-pub-4283524395367264"; google_ad_width...

highlanders FC vs Platnum FC ZNA 13 March 17 (4) Dube, Munawa fire Bosso into ZNA Charities Shield final

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter  STRIKER scored a brace while midfeidler struck once to send Highlanders into the Zimbabwe National Army Charities Shied final with...

Erol Akbay Bosso begin ZNA Charities Shield defence

Erol Akbay Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter HIGHLANDERS set in motion their quest for a third consecutive Zimbabwe National Army Charities Shield when they meet FC...