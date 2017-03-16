VIDEO – ZNA Charity Shield final set for Byo

THE Zimbabwe National Army has paid gratitude to the support they received from the Bulawayo community, who thronged Luveve stadium for the semi-final of the ZNA charity shield.

The army has said it is because of this support that the final which will pit Highlanders FC and league champions Caps United will be played in the city on 26 March.

Bosso beat their bitter rivals FC Platinum 3 – 0, in an action packed semi-final where new boy, Rodrick Mutuma stole the show with his deft touches.

In the other semi-final Caps United got the better of Dynamos 3-1 to also book their place in the final.