Violence mars SA Mujuru rally

Leslie Phiri in South Africa, Sunday News Correspondent

THERE was drama, absolute chaos and mayhem yesterday at the Zimbabwe People First rally held at HM Pitje Stadium in Mamelodi, Pretoria, South Africa.

Youths from the Matabeleland region who had come to the rally with the intention of peacefully asking Dr Joice Mujuru to stop her scheduled visit to Bhalagwe, Kezi were physically assaulted by Mujuru aides.

The youths claimed Dr Mujuru was using the people of Matabeleland to gain sympathy by visiting the mass graves of people who died during the Gukurahundi era.

The two groups were then engaged in a heated debate and the youths were then assaulted by Mujuru aides who claimed that the youths were disrupting their rally.

South African Police had to intervene to quell the raging storm, but that was not before one Vodloza had been physically beaten and allegedly threatened to be shot by the ZimPF security team.

Samu Dube the spokesperson of the youths said she was disappointed with the violent conduct of ZimPF officials as they meant no harm.

“We had honestly come here to ask Joice Mujuru to stop her scheduled visit to Bhalagwe Mine. We feel she is not being honest and wants to use that visit to gain the sympathy of the people of Matabeleland. Our conviction is that she is power-hungry and wants to ascend to power at all costs. Her scheduled visit to Matebeleland is nothing but a political gimmick meant to sway votes to her side. We asked them to give us a clear roadmap on how they intend to move the nation forward but we were met with violence and told to leave the stadium. We were then physically ejected out of the stadium and were threatened with shooting. Our concern is how they are going to rule the country in the unlikely event that they ascend to power when they were exhibiting this intolerant and violent behaviour,” she said.

The scuffle appears to have reached Mujuru’s ears who in her speech said they would look into the concerns raised by the group of youths from the Matabeleland region.

“I heard about what transpired earlier before we arrived. We have heard your concerns and we will look into that and map the way forward,” said a visibly cagey Mujuru.

The rally had less than 200 people in attendance. Mujuru, who was the main speaker failed to inspire confidence with her speech which was littered with incoherence and contradicting statements on her party’s political ideology especially with regards to the diaspora vote.

While her banners at the stadium clearly said they were campaigning for the diaspora vote, Dr Mujuru was singing a different tune, saying that Zimbabweans in South Africa should go back home and register to vote.

“South Africa is the 11th Province of Zimbabwe and I am glad to be here and I understand the grievances that you have raised and I would like to urge all Zimbabweans in South Africa to go back home and register to vote.

“We want to thank the South African government for taking care of our citizens and we call upon them to continue doing so.

Our plea is that they accommodate all Zimbabweans as their stay is not permanent, we will soon recall our citizens back to their country but for now we ask the South African government to provide a safe haven for Zimbabwean citizens,” said Dr Mujuru.