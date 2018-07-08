Vote for Zanu-PF — SK Moyo

Robin Muchetu in Khalanyoni, Mangwe

PEOPLE in Matabeleland South have been urged to vote for the ruling party Zanu-PF and President Mnangagwa, just like what they did in the 2013 harmonised elections when the party won all the 13 National Assembly seats.

This was said by the party Secretary for Information and Publicity, Cde Simon Khaya Moyo, while addressing a well attended campaign rally at Khalanyoni Business Centre in Mangwe District yesterday.

“Elections are upon us and we must all go in our numbers to vote just like what we did in the 2013 elections when we won all 13 seats in this province. We can still do it this time around and I encourage everyone to go and vote for the party,” he said.

Cde Khaya Moyo, who comes from Mangwe District said the election was a crucial one as it was being held under a new political dispensation which has enabled a free democratic space for everyone to exercise his/ her rights. He said the past 20 years have seen Zimbabwe working in isolation, but this was now set to change.

“For 20 years Zimbabwe has been working in isolation from the world after we took our land back. We were shunned by the West for taking what is ours and as such they imposed illegal sanctions on us. No one wanted to help us because we had taken our land. But we soldiered on as a nation and here we are today, President Mnangagwa has brought in the change that we needed,” he said.

Cde Khaya Moyo said the Command Agriculture Programme has greatly transformed the economy. He said there was food security in the country because of the success of the programme. Cde Khaya Moyo spoke on lessons learnt on a recent visit to China especially the need to shun corruption.

“When we visited our Chinese friends we were told secrets to success. They said we must arrest all corruption in the country as it is a setback to development. They also said we should not have factionalism in the party. They have a solid and united Communist Party where there is no factionalism and as Zanu-PF, we must do the same and not have any divisive elements,” he said.

Cde Khaya Moyo admitted that the indigenisation programme had its flaws hence the reason it was done away with in most sectors.

“That was not a very plausible venture, the 51/49 percent deal. We have done away with it and said those who want to do business can come and invest and their money will go to them in line with the set laws of the country,” he said.

Speaking on devolution, Cde Khaya Moyo said each area should benefit from resources that are found in the locality. He said there was no need to seek employment outside the province as it has resources that can be exploited and create jobs.

Cde Khaya Moyo said violence should never be tolerated during elections and people must accommodate each other despite their political differences and preferences. He also said schools must never send away pupils for failure to pay fees as it was a violation of their constitutional rights. Parents must also not deny their children the chance to attend school.

“Parents, you must also send your children to school. Some of you make them spend the day herding cattle instead of learning. That is not acceptable,” he said.

Some of the senior party officials in the province who also attended the rally included Mangwe representative in the National Assembly Cde Obedingwa Mguni and Central Committee member Cde Richard Ndlovu.