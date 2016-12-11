VPs happy with conference preps

George Maponga in Masvingo

Vice-Presidents Emmerson Mnangagwa and Phelekezela Mphoko yesterday toured the venue of the 16th Zanu-PF Annual National People’s Conference and expressed satisfaction with preparations.

Themed “Moving with Zim-Asset in Peace and Unity”, the conference will be held here this week, with over 5 000 delegates attending.

The two Zanu-PF Vice-Presidents and Second Secretaries advocated for discipline to ensure a successful indaba.

In their entourage were Secretary for Administration Dr Ignatius Chombo, Politburo member Cde Josaya Hungwe, Masvingo Provincial Affairs Minister Shuvai Mahofa, Secretary for Transport and Welfare Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri and Women’s League Deputy Secretary Cde Eunice Sandi Moyo.

Others included Zanu-PF Deputy Secretary for Administration Cde July Moyo and his Transport and Welfare counterpart Dr Daniel Shumba, Zimbabwe Chiefs Council president Chief Fortune Charumbira and Masvingo provincial chairman Cde Amasa Nhenjana.

VP Mnangagwa said, “We are satisfied with the work that we have seen here and are very happy with the facilities that have been put up. I must say that we are satisfied and want to thank you, Masvingo, for the unity and tireless efforts that are making you work for 24 hours for us to have a successful conference.

“. . .Every delegate who will come to our conference must have breakfast, lunch and supper. Our people will listen to what will be said during the conference if they know that their welfare is catered for.

“We have no doubt that we will succeed in whatever we are doing, but I must emphasise that what is needed is discipline, discipline in the party. If we manage to be disciplined, then our conference will be a great success.

“Nobody amongst us has a monopoly of knowledge. Zanu-PF is for us all. Individuals constitute the party, and that means we are Zanu-PF when we are united. Let’s work in harmony.’’

VP Mnangagwa said a major pre-condition for a successful conference was for the right delegates to attend the indaba, and challenged the Commissariat and provincial chairs to ensure this happened.

Dr Chombo said, “We are not coming here (this week) for a grand party. We should come up with resolutions that will further consolidate Zanu-PF’s position as the undisputed political force in the country ahead of the 2018 elections. We must emphasise the importance of unity, togetherness and oneness in Zanu-PF.

“The likes of (MDC-T leader Mr Morgan) Tsvangirai should be scared even to face Zanu-PF in the next elections so that we easily sweep the polls.’’

The conference will be held at Masvingo Showgrounds, and structures such as the main arena and kitchens are now complete.

At least five boreholes have been drilled to augment water supplies from Masvingo City Council, while Friends of Joshua Trust is building toilets.

A permanent sewer system, which will benefit residents around the showgrounds even after the conference, has been installed, while TelOne will provide permanent Wifi services.