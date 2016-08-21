Warrant of arrest for traffic cop

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu Plumtree Correspondent

A PLUMTREE magistrate has issued for the second time a warrant of arrest for a local traffic cop who has failed to turn up for trial at court twice for allegedly stealing roadblock fines. Clacious Chatikobo’s trial was supposed to kick-off on Wednesday at the Plumtree magistrate’s court after he pleaded not guilty to stealing $205 and R640 in State funds which he collected while performing police duties.

He was last month issued with a warrant of arrest which was later cancelled after he explained his absence. His lawyer Mr Prince Butshe of Mathonsi Ncube Law Chambers did not object to issuing of the warrant citing that he was also unaware of his client’s whereabouts.

“I apologise Your Worship but I’m unaware of my client’s whereabouts as he did not communicate anything to me. I have been trying to get hold of him. I was also expecting to find him here as he didn’t excuse himself,” he said.

Representing the State, Ms Mavis Gwafa said Chatikobo (26) had not communicated to explain his absence and appealed for the warrant of arrest to be issued.

Plumtree magistrate, Mr Livard Philemon issued the arrest warrant. Chatikobo is alleged to have collected $205 and R640 at police roadblocks but did not hand over the money.

He is suspected to have later removed the charge sheets where he had recorded the payments. Ms Gwafa said the offence came to light after the Officer in Charge of Plumtree Traffic Police section carried out an audit of the station retention books.