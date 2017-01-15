Warriors hunt Foxes …We are not afraid, Bhasera says

Mugove Chigada in Franceville, Gabon

WARRIORS left back Onismor Bhasera admits that the Algeria battle at Stade de Franceville today is not for the faint-hearted.

Kalisto Pasuwa’s charges face a reality check in their first group B match at the 2017 Afcon finals in Gabon where they have the underdog tag. Yet Bhasera, who fell short of joining the English Premier League in the past years, believes they can stop a team inspired by the reigning Barclays Premiership Player of the season as well as 2016 African Footballer of the Year Riyad Mahrez who plays for Leicester. On paper there is a gulf in class and analysts here are not giving the Warriors a chance. But yesterday the SuperSport United defender wore a brave face, declaring that the Desert Foxes must fall.

“When we look at their team sheet they are strong in many ways but we are just going to concentrate on our game. The coach is going to decide who he is going to play and in what way. Those on the bench will support. We are not really worried about them,’’ said Bhasera.

In the build-up to this match, the Warriors have not been exposed to North African opponents. The last two friendly matches have been against West African teams — Cote d’lvoire and Cameroon. Algeria will offer a different challenge and fears are that the hot humid conditions in these parts of Africa could also be a huge factor.

“We are feeling very good and the morale has been very high. We have settled very well and we came in with a couple of days left to adjust to these conditions,” Bhasera said.

Coach Pasuwa said they are paying attention to detail.

“The doctors were advising these boys to take a lot of fluids. Some of these boys are not used to playing under these conditions,” he said.

The Warriors gaffer has been preaching the gospel of balance in the build-up to this tournament. Nothing has changed.

“Football is also about defending. You defend as much as you attack. We are going there as underdogs. But again we need to give ourselves a chance in terms of going forward. We have to work on that, also in terms of winning ball possession in time.’’

Pasuwa is aware that Algeria will be different and if they hang on in the first moments of the game, they could stand a chance.

“In the last game (Cameroon) we played, in the first 10 minutes we were under pressure and the boys resisted. And we think when we play on Sunday, it will be a different ball game together,” he said.

At the Press briefing yesterday, Pasuwa added that the absence of suspended Marvelous Nakamba would not affect the team.

Nakamba is suspended for the first game.

“Yes, Nakamba was a key player for us in the qualification campaign. But we have other players that can replace him. That is why we carried 23 players,” he said.

The Warriors coach told Khama Billiat and Knowledge Musona to play without pressure.

“Khama was recognised in Africa and he is one of our best players. But I told him to play his normal game. Musona is one of them, he is in the same situation. They have to play without pressure. This is their chance to also impress and play at those leagues,” Pasuwa said.

Asked if he had done enough homework on the profile of the players, Pasuwa said: “That is the duty of the coach and we know what we are up against.”

Captain Willard Katsande said they will do the talking on the pitch.

“We know exactly what we are capable of as a team and the guys are ready. You will then see what we are capable of,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Warriors were yesterday in danger of using unregistered uniforms after the kit they ordered was yet to be delivered by afternoon. Zimbabwe were also expected to conduct a training in the evening yesterday.

