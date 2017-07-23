Warriors ready to die on the pitch

Langton Nyakwenda, Harare Bureau

SUNDAY CHIDZAMBWA has revealed that Dennis Dauda was his natural choice for the Warriors’ captaincy because of the centre back’s leadership qualities, experience and technical ability.

Dauda will wear the armband this afternoon when Zimbabwe clash with Namibia in the second leg of the 2018 African Nations Championships (Chan) second round qualifier at the National Sports Stadium.

The 2014 Soccer Star of the Year, who has experienced mixed fortunes in a month he was offloaded by Caps United before moving to Yadah, holds for injured left back Ocean Mushure.

After last Sunday’s 0-1 defeat in Windhoek, the Warriors need to win by at least two clear goals to progress to the third and final qualification round where they will meet either Comoros or Lesotho. And Chidzambwa is convinced the 29-year-old Dauda is the leader the team needs for such a battle.

“Dennis is a player I have watched for a long period and he has convinced me with his technical abilities. He has played in the Champions League with Caps United and at one stage he was also the team’s captain so he has the required experience,” Chidzambwa said.

“He is a player who has been at the top since he was named Soccer Star of the Year in 2014 and I do not think he will have any problems handling the pressure.”

The Warriors put themselves in a tight corner when they failed to score at the Sam Nujoma Stadium in Windhoek last weekend and Chidzambwa acknowledges the pressure.

“Playing at home might also be a disadvantage because of the pressure, just as much as it could also give us an edge. But you should know that every game, be it a league match or a national team match, comes with pressure and we are used to it,” he said.

“It’s not an easy match for both teams and I think it’s 50-50. The good thing is that the players are high on confidence and they know we have a history to protect.” Apart from Mushure, the Warriors are also without livewire winger Talent Chawapiwa who has gone to South Africa to finalise his switch to Baroka FC and defensive linkman Gerald Takwara who is recovering from a bout of flu.

Dynamos star Denver Mukamba, who came in as a second half substitute in Windhoek, is also out after snubbing camp for yet to be explained reasons. However, Chidzambwa is optimistic the material he has at hand will deliver the desired result.

Caps United’s creative midfielder Ronald “Rooney” Chitiyo is back in the mix after missing the first leg while attending to a family problem and so is his club mate Devon Chafa. Yadah FC’s sensational teenager Leeroy Mavhunga is also back from a trial stint in Portugal and should be a natural replacement for Chawapiwa.

“We have equally good players in camp. We have a lot of goals in the team,” a confident Chidzambwa said.

Namibian coach Ricardo Mannetti is expecting an onslaught from Zimbabwe and has planned to hit the hosts on the counter.

“If they come out all attack, then they will have to worry about Namibian speed on the counter,” said Mannetti. “We are not going to defend the 1-0 lead. For us, the match must be approached in a calm and calculated manner.”