What really went wrong at Bosso?

Mehluli Sibanda , Senior Sports Reporter

AT the beginning of the season, Highlanders played such beautiful football which saw them attract huge crowds in their matches, whether they were playing home or away.

It was such a delight watching Bosso in action at the start of the season that the project was quickly christened “ECD” since the team was built around youngsters.

Things have, however, not been rosy for the Madinda Ndlovu coached Bosso who have struggled to win matches during the second half of the season.

While Highlanders recorded eight wins in the first half of the season, they have only picked up four victories in the second half.

Their last win came on 26 September when they defeated Yadah 2-1 at Barbourfields. From then, they have failed to win in their last four matches, with two draws and the same number of defeats.

One of those losses was a 4-0 humiliation they got at the hands of Chapungu in Gweru last Thursday, their worst defeat for this season.

Their biggest strength has always been their defence with goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda keeping 14 clean sheets but most of those were during the first half of the season.

Bosso have blown a perfect opportunity to finish in the top four as they are now in seventh spot with Caps United and Harare City above them while they are now seven points behind Triangle who are in fourth place.

The fans, who came in their thousands at the start of the season, have stayed at home, with Bosso’s last match against Bulawayo City being one of the poorly attended for this year.

With just three matches left, Ndlovu seems to be in doubt of a top four finish with the coach now talking of at least fifth place, which he believes is an achievement since most of the players were not playing for the first team last season.

“With three games, winning all the three games remaining, yes we will be there, probably top four, top five, our target now is to finish below the position in which the club finished last season that would be a great achievement basing on that the whole team has been formed out of players that were not playing last season. It will be an achievement to these youngsters,’’ Ndlovu said.

One of the players who were instrumental for Highlanders at the start of the season, Nigel Makumbe has dramatically lost form.

Makumbe’s poor form continued when he missed a penalty against Chapungu, the third spot kick that Highlanders failed to make use of in four matches.

Another dependable player for Highlanders, Adrian Silla has also failed to hit the target from the spot.

There have been rumours linking the Bosso coach to the vacant post at Ngezi Platinum Stars but the former Highlanders player disclosed that he has no intentions of quitting the project he embarked on at the beginning of the year.

Ngezi are looking for a coach after parting ways with Tonderai Ndiraya.

“I have no intentions of letting a project that I’ve started go by without me, unless otherwise you supporters tell me you don’t want me, I will not force issues,’’ he said.

Ndlovu pointed out that while he cannot shut out Ngezi, his desire is to finish off his three year contract.

“We are football coaches, we don’t know who looks at us and admires us, if Ngezi are admirers of my work I cannot close them out there but the truth of the matter is that I haven’t spoken to anyone, they haven’t approached me, I still have a contract that I want to see through, I’ve got a big project top revive Highlanders, that’s is what my commitment is in,’’ Ndlovu said.

Highlanders will play all their remaining matches in Bulawayo with their next fixture against Harare City before they clash with Bulawayo Chiefs. Their last fixture of the season is against FC Platinum, who are likely to have been crowned champions by the time they make the trip to Bulawayo at the end of November.

The Bosso fans will certainly be hoping that the players can give them something to smile about in the remaining matches so they can forget about the misery they have endured for the better part of the second half of the season.

