Kilton Moyo

So much is happening everywhere and one wonders where we are headed to as humanity. The things you see and hear are happening in the world are really shocking. It is not a secret anymore that we are in the end times where people have become more rebellious against God and His righteousness.

In her quest for freedom, humanity has fallen into the traps of the enemy who has made her believe that believing in God actually infringes on human rights. Civilisation has become a deception. Human rights mantra has become a snare. The desire for self-actualisation has become a point of rebellion against God. The self-gospel is wrecking havoc in people’s faith in God.

We believe in ourselves more than we believe in the God who created us in His own image. I do not understand why this generation has fallen this low. There is so much chaos in the world and I ask myself one question each time. Who will stand for God in the midst of all this?

Nothing is wrong anymore. Everything is right as long as it feels good to do it. Anyone doing wrong is now right and everyone doing right is now wrong. Crazy world indeed. In the Netherlands they are now closing prisons because there are no more prisoners there. There is no more crime because everything is now right to do. It is your right. All over the world, there is a mushrooming of many so called Men of God who bless everything. They make everything right.

They have become God unto themselves. They twist grace and keep people bondaged in sin in the name of Grace. Grace gives you the power to overcome sin and not the other way round. They are the ones worshiped in the place of Christ. They have some franchise for God’s anointing. If you serve them, you are serving God. If you do not serve them, you are against God. Corruption is everywhere.

The rich plunder the poor. The poor rob the poor too. The rich steal from each other. It is a dog eat dog affair. Women are abused left right and center. They must sleep for any promotion or service. Young girls are married young and sold into slavery. There is a new type of slavery. Young men are caught up in violence, idleness, and gay deception. Thousands die in drug wars each week in many cities of the world. Millions of children are hungry and living on the beautiful streets of beautiful cities of the world. What a contrast? We build beautiful buildings so in them we can abuse humanity. We are destroying infrastructure in the name of democracy.

We are violent to each other and to ourselves in the name of human rights. South Africa is fast going down the drain in the name of democracy. We demand free things and we never think beyond that. Can anything meaningful be ever free in this world? Humanity herself cost God, the life and the blood of His son Jesus Christ. Look around you and see the injustices, poverty and hopelessness in our people. Look at the migrants in Europe.

Look at the children of Syria. Look at Congo in Africa. Hear the cries of little girls forced into marriage. Look at the high divorce rate in the world. You can hear the pain in the hearts of millions of children who see their parents’ divorce each day just for selfish reasons. Hear also the cry of innocent women beaten up in their marriages denied the right and honour to be who God created them. The USA and Russia are showing off their ego in destroying the children of Syria. The children of the world are under serious threats from such selfish super powers.

The family system is under attack. Gay unions, gangsterism and economic hardships are threatening the very soul of the family. You cannot talk against these. When you do so, you are labeled a hater of humanity. When you embrace wrong and make it look right, you are a lover of humanity. When you point out at the wrongs and sins of Humanity, you are an enemy.

Human beings now can marry dogs. Human beings now can do whatever they want. Human beings are now gods unto themselves, after all it is their right.

My question is; in the midst of all this, who will stand for God? We are in the end times where the sons of God must manifest.

The sons who will stand on any podium and declare the will of the Father are long overdue. Beloved, something is wrong.

Only God can restore our dignity as a people. For Him to do so, He needs you and me to arise and stand up for Jesus in this generation. May all those called by His name arise? It’s about time to shine for our God wherever we are. Speak the word.

Demand justice. Seek mercy. Rebuke sin. Love the sinner. Love your neighbour. Do good to one another. Make peace but do not compromise. Beware the leaven of Pharisees. It’s time beloved.

Kilton Moyo is the author of The Church at War and founder of Citizen Africa Foundation and can be contacted on +263 775 337 207 or + 263 384 841 or on email; citizenafricafoundation@gmail.com.