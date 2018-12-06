Women soccer teams clash in Lafa Cup

Mandla Moyo, Sports Reporter

THE newly formed Ladies Amateur Football Association are set announce their arrival in Bulawayo by showcasing a number of teams in the Lafa Challenge Cup tournament to be played at Lobengula Youth Centre on Saturday.

This one day event is mainly meant to showcase what the girl child can do in terms of playing football if given the chance, the necessary resources plus support.

A number of teams are expected to participate in the in inaugural event of Lafa. Teams that will show up on this match day are going to be divided into two groups, with the top two from each group progressing to the semifinal stage.

Winners from the semifinals will meet in the final match to determine the Lafa Challenge Cup champions while the two losers will meet in the third place playoff.

At the end of the day the winner will be presented with a complete football kit.

To date five teams have announced their interest in this competition, namely Ubuntu, New Orleans, Highflyers, and Street Set all from Bulawayo while Loss Control from Zvishavane are also taking part.

Ubuntu coach Admire Mapfukatha acknowledged that this tournament gives his side an opportunity to field their latest findings before the end of the year alongside the veterans so that they can learn fast.

On the other hand the chairperson of Highflyers, Bekezela Nyathi called on the football fraternity to spare a thought for the girl child who is involved in the game.