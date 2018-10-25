Worcester Warriors debut excites Sables prop Mudariki

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN tight head prop, Farai Mudariki has been named in his English Premiership side, Worcester Warriors starting lineup for his debut appearance in a Premiership Rugby Cup match against Sale Sharks at Sixways on Friday.

Sables front rower Mudariki who was signed from French club Stado Tarbes at the beginning of July, has played for the Cavaliers in the Premiership Rugby Shield and was involved in the Warriors match day squad as a travelling reserve for the recent European Challenge Cup match against Stade Francais in Paris.

Mudariki is one of the five internationals named by Warriors director of rugby, Alan Solomons for the match against Sale Sharks.

With Nick Schonert away on an England training camp in Portugal, Mudariki, has been named in the starting XV for the visit of Sale in the first match to be played in the new competition which has replaced the Anglo Welsh Cup.

The 23-year Mudariki is excited about his debut as he believes that he has been working hard and Friday will give him an opportunity to showcase his talent.

“I am really excited to play, I’ve been working really hard and tomorrow (Friday) is a test to see where I am at,’’ Mudariki said.

Mudariki is one of the five internationals in the Warriors line up, the others being the South African pair of scrumhalf Francois Hougaard, centre Francois Venter, Scotland flyhalf Duncan Weir and Wales wing Josh Adams – in their back division as they give game time to players who were rested for the European victories over Stade Francais and Ospreys.

