‘You snooze you lose’: Byo City on revenge mission against Bosso

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

WHEN Bulawayo City took on Highlanders during the first half of the season, they felt robbed as the two teams played out a 1-1 draw with what looked like a genuine Mkhokheli Dube goal for Amakhosi disallowed for offside by assistant referee Nyarai Chirwa.

Amakhosi were then under Philani “Beefy” Ncube who is suspended over match fixing allegations with his assistant Try Ncube in charge. Try has not done badly since he was elevated and has a point to prove against Bosso this afternoon when the two teams meet in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League contest at Barbourfields Stadium.

Highlanders continue with their quest to land their first championship since 2006 but it will not be an easy walk in the park against Bulawayo City. In their first meeting in May Highlanders took the lead through a Bruce Kangwa strike only for City to equalise right at the end with Emmanuel Mandiranga.

Try has presided over nine matches since he was elevated to acting head coach in August, with three wins, the same number of draws as well as defeats. He conceded that it will be tough to conquer Highlanders, a team he described as being blessed with excellent players and a good coach in Erol Akbay. He disclosed that with Amakhosi now safe from relegation, they have now shifted their focus to a top eight finish.

“It won’t be an easy game, as things stand Highlanders are in top form, we can’t ignore that, they have a good coach and exceptional players but we are geared for them. There are no favours for them, we really want to win this game, we want to finish the season on a high. I am working on the mentality and psychology of my boys, it’s not easy to play Highlanders at BF because they enjoy most of the support. The win over Chicken Inn was a morale booster, we have shifted our focus from relegation to a fight for top eight,’’ said Ncube.

From the team which posted a 1-0 victory over defending champions Chicken Inn, left back Brian Chikwenya has been ruled out after getting a knock on his right knee against the Gamecocks which he aggravated at training during the week.

Chikwenya’s place in the match day squad of 18 has been taken by Terrence Majo. Nyasha Mukumbi is still sidelined by an ankle injury.

Ndodana Sibanda should be in goals for City with his backline made up of Majo, Morris Kadzola, Zibusiso Sibanda and Brighton Dube. The four have to be at their best to keep the Highlanders strike force of Prince Dube, speedy Gabriel Nyoni and veteran Ralph Matema from scoring.

In midfield, City can match Highlanders with skipper Xolisani Moyo, Welcome Ndiweni, Kelvin Madzongwe, Eddie Nkhulungo able to hold their own against Simon Munawa, Erick Mudzingwa, Rahman Kutsanzira and Allen Gahadzikwa.

Sipho Ndlovu, scorer of a wonderful goal against Chicken Inn has to form a good combination with Trevor Ndlovu, Emmanuel Mandiranga and Mkhululi Moyo to keep the Bosso defence of Peter Muduhwa, Tendai Ndlovu, Tendai Ngulube and Honest Moyo on their toes. Ariel Sibanda has established himself as the number one goalkeeper at Highlanders but Akbay fielded Njabulo Nyoni in the first meeting with City because he believes that the veteran keeper is good in the air. Prosper Matutu has also fully recovered and could be another option to guard the Bosso goal.

Akbay declared that his players were ready for the challenge posed by Bulawayo City. However, Highlanders have to do without the suspended Benson Phiri who has to sit out after accumulating three yellow cards. Phiri made his return after a lengthy lay off due to injury.

The Highlanders coach who watched City beat Chicken Inn 1-0 is convinced that there has not been any change in the type of football being played by Amakhosi under Try and when they were coached by Philani which means he does not have to adjust his tactics against them. Akbay is fully aware that anything that is not a victory this afternoon will dent his side’s championship prospects.

“I think you will see two teams that play good football this Sunday. We are still in the race, like I said before of the top three teams anyone who makes a mistake is out. All we can do is to win our matches and only hope the top two teams drop points,’’ said Akbay.

Highlanders yesterday said fans would be allowed to watch the match after they appealed a PSL disciplinary verdict to play in an empty stadium.

At the National Sports Stadium, Dynamos have a score to settle with title chasing city rivals Caps United. Makepekepe defeated DeMbare 1-0 in the first clash between the two teams in May with Dominic Chungwa on target for Lloyd Chitembwe’s side. Caps United headed into this weekend’s fixtures on top of the log and beating Dynamos this afternoon will be on top of their priorities. For Lloyd Mutasa who has already been beaten home and away by Highlanders as well as FC Platinum, giving away six points to Caps United will seal his fate as it will guarantee he is not going to be the Dynamos coach next season. Triangle have a push for a top eight finish in sight when they take on How Mine at Gibbo while Hwange welcome Harare City to the Colliery.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League table

P W D L F A GD PTS

Caps United 26 15 8 3 36 18 18 53

FC Platinum 27 14 10 3 30 15 15 52

Highlanders 26 15 5 6 34 18 16 50

ZPC Kariba 27 10 11 6 21 18 3 41

Dynamos 26 10 9 7 21 18 3 39

Chicken Inn 27 10 8 9 26 18 8 38

Harare City 26 11 5 10 29 22 7 38

Bulawayo City 26 9 8 9 21 21 0 35

Ngezi Platinum Stars 27 9 8 10 24 26 -2 35

Triangle United 26 9 7 10 24 29 -5 34

How Mine 26 7 11 8 24 23 1 32

Hwange 26 8 8 10 22 28 -6 32

Chapungu 27 7 10 10 22 24 -2 31

*Mutare City Rovers 27 7 7 13 22 38 -16 25

Tsholotsho 27 6 5 16 20 32 -12 23

Border Strikers 27 4 2 21 10 38 -28 14

* Three points deducted for use of a suspended player

PSL results at a glance

Yesterday

Tsholotsho 2 …………………………….. Chapungu 1

Mutare City 3 ……………………. Borders Strikers 0

FC Platinum 1 …………….. Ngezi Platinum Stars 1

Chicken Inn 2 …………………………… ZPC Kariba 0

Fixtures

Today: Hwange v Harare City (Colliery Stadium), Triangle United v How Mine (Gibbo Stadium), Highlanders v Bulawayo City (Barbourfields Stadium), Caps United v Dynamos (National Sports Stadium)

Twitter: @Mdawini_29