Zanu-PF Youth League elects new executive

Harare Bureau

THE Zanu-PF National Youth League Executive yesterday elected new office-bearers to fill 10 posts that fell vacant following expulsion of G40 cabal members.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa re-instated former leader Cde Pupurai Togarepi at the Zanu-PF’s Extraordinary Congress in Harare last Friday and tasked him to fill vacant posts.

Elections were conducted via secret ballot at Zanu-PF headquarters, with Cde Lewis Matutu becoming Cde Togarepi’s deputy, taking over from Mr Mpehlabayo Malinga.

Other new secretaries are Cdes Tendai Chirau (administration), Getrude Mutandi (finance), Godfrey Tsenengamu (commissariat), Silas Chimbiro (security), Sibongile Sibanda (external relations), Elizabeth Masuku (transport), Yeukai Simbanegavi (information and publicity), Leslie Ncube (legal affairs) and Tonderai Bosha (indigenisation).

The election results await Politburo ratification.

In an interview with our Harare Bureau, Cde Togarepi said: “The main message is unity and forgiveness. We expect the youth to work together in harmony and no more purging of members. No more insults. We must respect our elders; war veterans, the army and the entire party leadership must be respected.

“Youths must mobilise for the ruling party. They are the future of Zimbabwe and their mobilisation should be exemplary. They should help in voter registration and everyone in the Youth League has a duty to explain where we are and where we are going.

“In addition, the youth should be peaceful; there’s no need for violence during election time. Zanu-PF has the support of the people, and I want to encourage young people to stand for election as councillors, Members of Parliament.”