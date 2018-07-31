ZEC to announce elections results from 3PM

THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has announced that official results will start being announced from 3PM this afternoon.

ZEC chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba told a press conference in Harare on Tuesday that people must also guide against people who are unofficially announcing results.

Social media has been awash with suspected results from some polling centers.

“I argue public to disregard results not officially announced by ZEC .Anytime around 3 this afternoon we will be in position to officially start announcing results,” she said.

Justine Chigumba she was hoping all results will be announced by 4 August.