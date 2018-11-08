‘Zim economy on the rebound’

Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

THE country’s economy is on the rebound with the Government having an active role in creating an enabling environment to encourage both local and foreign investment, a Cabinet Minister has said.

Speaking at the reopening of Typocrafters and the unveiling of a book making machine, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Cde Monica Mutsvangwa said it was misleading for people to claim that the country’s economy was dying.

She said it was essential for businesses to be innovative and think outside the box as this would result in the country’s economy growing and generating employment.

“Our role as government is to create an enabling environment where business thrives. We reject the notion that our economy is dying. We see an economy on the rebound and this is evidenced by exciting developments such as this plant we are commissioning today,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

She said the reopening of Typocrafters speaks to the opportunities that exist in the country’s economy and resonates well with the mantra; Zimbabwe is open for business.

“This reality has often been clouded by happenings in other spheres of our lives, especially our politics. Let me echo what the President has said reportedly that it is time focus on the economy and not politics. The elections are behind us. It is time to unite and rebuild our economy.

“We are always excited when we see businesses like this one, which continue to move forward in the face of debilitating challenges. President ED Mnangagwa, during his election campaign, promised Zimbabweans jobs, jobs and more jobs. I thank the board and management of Zimpapers for responding to his call by investing $1 million to import the printing machine and refurbishing this factory that we are reopening today,” said the Minister.

She further commended Zimpapers for diversifying from its traditional newspaper business to other business interests further urging the integrated media group to continue on its path of innovation, growth and relevance to society.

“Typocrafters as a stationery printing unit with particular focus on exercise books production to cater for the education sector will produce exercise books for our children right from Early Childhood Development to tertiary education. We need more investment into the education sector and it is good that have taken the lead. There is also great potential to export some of these books and generate much needed foreign currency.

“This property, I am told, has been lying idle for over seven years and a section of it was being let out as a warehouse. I can see that it is a massive factory located strategically in the heart of the light industrial sites here in Bulawayo. Now there is going to be more activity, which I hope will inspire other companies to reopen,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

Speaking at the same functions Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Mr Nick Mangwana echoed Minister Mutsvangwa’s sentiments noting that the reopening of Typocrafters was a clear sign that the country was living up to the President’s mantra – Zimbabwe is open for business.

“Just yesterday we were at ZBC Montrose studios where we were commissioning refurbished studios, today we are here to reopen this plant and commission the book making machine this shows that indeed the President was correct when he said Zimbabwe is open for business,” said Mr Mangwana.

Zimpapers general manager in the commercial printing division, Mr Njabulo Nkomo said as part of the road to reopen Typocrafters they had to completely renovate the building as it was now unusable.

He said he was confident that the book making machine would give them the results they were looking for, describing the machine as the “Rolls Royce” of exercise book making machines.

Also present at the function were Zimpapers board chairperson, Mr Delma Lupepe, group chief executive officer, Mr Pikirayi Deketeke, Zimpapers publishing and digital division general manager, Mr Marks Shayamano among other top executives of the integrated media group.