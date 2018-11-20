Zim Hip-hop nominees out

Nigel Siziba, Sunday Life Reporter
The glamorous Zimbabwe hip-hop awards have released the list of short listed artists which who will battle it out for honours in the most prestigious hip-hop award.
This year`s awards saw Asaph and Takura being nominated six times while Naboth Rizla will be defending his title as the best local brands supporting local hip-hop and best promoter. The date of awards is yet to be released,.
1. Best Male
- Mariachi
- Takura
- Asaph
- R peels
- Ti gonzi
- Best Female
- Sacha
- Kikky bad ass
- Natasha muz
- Tashamiswa
- Blaq diva quin
- Best Collaboration
- Asaph ft Tha dawg and F Mcswag- Mambo
- Takura ft Junior Brown –Ndakabva kujecha
- Kay Gee 40 ft Mr noxa -Sterek
- Mariachi ft Junior Brown -Salisbury
- R Peels ft Tehn Diamond and Munetsi- Mweya
- Best Hip-Hop Group
- Team Bho
- Mula Nation
- Nxt
- Myke pimp and trk
- Noble styles and Trae young
- Best Producer
- Jamal
- Rayo beats
- Fun F
- Quazor
- Maclyne beats
- Best dressed male and female (Chosen on Red carpet)
- Best New Comer
- King 98
- K brizzy
- Nxt
- fucci
- Tanto wavie
- Best Local Brand Supporting Local Hip-Hop
- Zvanhuwa fashions
- Kingsville clothing
- Team legacy
- Changamire fest
- Grape vine
- Best Album
- Mariachi -Muzukuru
- Takura -someone had to do it
- Guluva 7 -command hustle
- R peels – kudenga kure
- Crooger -shumba inoruma
- Best Promoter
- Preezo
- Zimboy
- Thorne laroq
- T.O Banks
- Naboth rizzla
- Best Diaspora
- Don dada
- Rich forbes
- Young tyran
- Mab
- Mlue j
- Best Radio DJ (NONE SUBMISSION CATEGORY)
- Kheke skyz metro
- Thorne laroq khulumani fm
- Mox star fm
- Promethius power fm
- Lady K and PD Zi-fm
- Best Club DJ
- Raydiz
- Tk beats
- Dj drew
- Best Gospel Act
- Courtney antipas
- J Soldier
- Joe chiz jnr
- Caspeado
- Dr mtk
- Best Dance Crew
- Antivirus
- Megatronz empire
- Best underground
- Muse
- GunX Da pharoah
- H-files
- Dakid verse
- Lady eef
- Best alternative
- Indigo saint
- Coco master
- Kaygee 40
- Nxt
- Chronnic
- Best Media – ONLINE
- The Zim Tainment
- Insider 263 magazine(Cto banks)
- Juice magazine
- Zimbuzz
- Best media –JOURNALIST
- Mike Shoko
- Charmaine Chasweka
- Tanaka Musanhi
- Bongani Ndlovu
- Ronald Magweta
- Best hip hop free style artist (live rap battle) Saturday 15 DEC.
- Song of the year
- Asaph -Mambo
- Takura-Jehova
- Scrip mula -Svoto
- Mariachi- Ngaanake
- Natasha muz –Handizi tsaga
- Video Of The Year
- Asaph -Mambo
- Takura – Ngoro yemoto
- Mariachi -Ngaanake
- Kikky bad ass boiz dze tonaz
- Mula nation – Horror
- Best hip hop hustle.
- Takura
- Rick Chasers
- Kingsville clothing
- MR Kata
- brythreesixty
- Best hip hop verse (sweet 16 award)
- Asaph -hate to say
- Guluva 7 – khanda cool
- Takura – ndakabva kujecha
- Muse – Grinding.
- Ti gonzi – misi haifanane
- Hip hop personality of the year (none submission category).
- Raydiz
- Dj towers
- Calvin
- Stunner
- Kikky badass
- Mudiwa
VOTING CATEGORY. VOTING STARTS WEDNESDAY 21 NOVEMBER 2018.
- People’s choice
- Asaph
- Takura
- Kikky
- Mariachi
- Ti gonzi
- Brythreesixty
- R peels