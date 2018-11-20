Zim Hip-hop nominees out

by Sunday News Online | Tuesday, Nov 20, 2018 | 162 views

Nigel Siziba, Sunday Life Reporter

The glamorous Zimbabwe hip-hop awards have released the list of short listed artists which who will battle it out for honours in the most prestigious hip-hop award.

This year`s awards saw Asaph and Takura being nominated six times while Naboth Rizla will be defending his title as the best local brands supporting local hip-hop and best promoter. The date of awards is yet to be released,.

        1. Best Male

  • Mariachi
  • Takura
  • Asaph
  • R peels
  • Ti gonzi
  1. Best Female
  • Sacha
  • Kikky bad ass
  • Natasha muz
  • Tashamiswa
  • Blaq diva quin
  1. Best Collaboration
  • Asaph ft Tha dawg and F Mcswag- Mambo
  • Takura ft Junior Brown –Ndakabva kujecha
  • Kay Gee 40 ft Mr noxa -Sterek
  • Mariachi ft Junior Brown -Salisbury
  • R Peels ft Tehn Diamond and Munetsi- Mweya
  1. Best Hip-Hop Group
  • Team Bho
  • Mula Nation
  • Nxt
  • Myke pimp and trk
  • Noble styles and Trae young
  1. Best Producer
  • Jamal
  • Rayo beats
  • Fun F
  • Quazor
  • Maclyne beats
  1. Best dressed male and female (Chosen on Red carpet)
  1. Best New Comer
  • King 98
  • K brizzy
  • Nxt
  • fucci
  • Tanto wavie
  1. Best Local Brand Supporting Local Hip-Hop
  • Zvanhuwa fashions
  • Kingsville clothing
  • Team legacy
  • Changamire fest
  • Grape vine
  1. Best Album
  • Mariachi -Muzukuru
  • Takura -someone had to do it
  • Guluva 7 -command hustle
  • R peels – kudenga kure
  • Crooger -shumba inoruma
  1. Best Promoter
  • Preezo
  • Zimboy
  • Thorne laroq
  • T.O Banks
  • Naboth rizzla
  1. Best Diaspora
  • Don dada
  • Rich forbes
  • Young tyran
  • Mab
  • Mlue j
  1. Best Radio DJ (NONE SUBMISSION CATEGORY)
  • Kheke skyz metro
  • Thorne laroq khulumani fm
  • Mox star fm
  • Promethius power fm
  • Lady K and PD Zi-fm
  1. Best Club DJ
  • Raydiz
  • Tk beats
  • Dj drew
  1. Best Gospel Act
  • Courtney antipas
  • J Soldier
  • Joe chiz jnr
  • Caspeado
  • Dr mtk
  1. Best Dance Crew
  • Antivirus
  • Megatronz empire
  1. Best underground
  • Muse
  • GunX Da pharoah
  • H-files
  • Dakid verse
  • Lady eef
  1. Best alternative
  • Indigo saint
  • Coco master
  • Kaygee 40
  • Nxt
  • Chronnic
  1. Best Media – ONLINE
  • The Zim Tainment
  • Insider 263 magazine(Cto banks)
  • Juice magazine
  • Zimbuzz
  1. Best media –JOURNALIST
  • Mike Shoko
  • Charmaine Chasweka
  • Tanaka Musanhi
  • Bongani Ndlovu
  • Ronald Magweta
  1. Best hip hop free style artist (live rap battle) Saturday  15 DEC.
  1. Song of the year
  • Asaph -Mambo
  • Takura-Jehova
  • Scrip mula -Svoto
  • Mariachi- Ngaanake
  • Natasha muz –Handizi tsaga
  1. Video Of The Year
  • Asaph -Mambo
  • Takura – Ngoro yemoto
  • Mariachi -Ngaanake
  • Kikky bad ass boiz dze tonaz
  • Mula nation – Horror
  1. Best hip hop hustle.
  • Takura
  • Rick Chasers
  • Kingsville clothing
  • MR Kata
  • brythreesixty 
  1. Best hip hop verse (sweet 16 award)
  • Asaph -hate to say
  • Guluva 7 – khanda cool
  • Takura – ndakabva kujecha
  • Muse – Grinding.
  • Ti gonzi – misi haifanane
  1. Hip hop personality of the year (none submission category).
  • Raydiz
  • Dj towers
  • Calvin
  • Stunner
  • Kikky badass
  • Mudiwa

VOTING CATEGORY. VOTING STARTS WEDNESDAY 21 NOVEMBER 2018.

  1. People’s choice
  • Asaph
  • Takura
  • Kikky
  • Mariachi
  • Ti gonzi
  • Brythreesixty
  • R peels

 

