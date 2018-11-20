Zim Hip-hop nominees out

Nigel Siziba, Sunday Life Reporter

The glamorous Zimbabwe hip-hop awards have released the list of short listed artists which who will battle it out for honours in the most prestigious hip-hop award.

This year`s awards saw Asaph and Takura being nominated six times while Naboth Rizla will be defending his title as the best local brands supporting local hip-hop and best promoter. The date of awards is yet to be released,.

1. Best Male

Mariachi

Takura

Asaph

R peels

Ti gonzi

Best Female

Sacha

Kikky bad ass

Natasha muz

Tashamiswa

Blaq diva quin

Best Collaboration

Asaph ft Tha dawg and F Mcswag- Mambo

Takura ft Junior Brown –Ndakabva kujecha

Kay Gee 40 ft Mr noxa -Sterek

Mariachi ft Junior Brown -Salisbury

R Peels ft Tehn Diamond and Munetsi- Mweya

Best Hip-Hop Group

Team Bho

Mula Nation

Nxt

Myke pimp and trk

Noble styles and Trae young

Best Producer

J amal

amal Rayo beats

Fun F

Quazor

Maclyne beats

Best dressed male and female (Chosen on Red carpet)

Best New Comer

King 98

K brizzy

Nxt

fucci

Tanto wavie

Best Local Brand Supporting Local Hip-Hop

Zvanhuwa fashions

Kingsville clothing

Team legacy

Changamire fest

Grape vine

Best Album

Mariachi -Muzukuru

Takura -someone had to do it

Guluva 7 -command hustle

R peels – kudenga kure

Crooger -shumba inoruma

Best Promoter

Preezo

Zimboy

Thorne laroq

T.O Banks

Naboth rizzla

Best Diaspora

Don dada

Rich forbes

Young tyran

Mab

Mlue j

Best Radio DJ (NONE SUBMISSION CATEGORY)

Kheke skyz metro

Thorne laroq khulumani fm

Mox star fm

Promethius power fm

Lady K and PD Zi-fm

Best Club DJ

Raydiz

Tk beats

Dj drew

Best Gospel Act

Courtney antipas

J Soldier

Joe chiz jnr

Caspeado

Dr mtk

Best Dance Crew

Antivirus

Megatronz empire

Best underground

Muse

GunX Da pharoah

H-files

Dakid verse

Lady eef

Best alternative

Indigo saint

Coco master

Kaygee 40

Nxt

Chronnic

Best Media – ONLINE

The Zim Tainment

Insider 263 magazine(Cto banks)

Juice magazine

Zimbuzz

Best media –JOURNALIST

Mike Shoko

Charmaine Chasweka

Tanaka Musanhi

Bongani Ndlovu

Ronald Magweta

Best hip hop free style artist (live rap battle) Saturday 15 DEC.

Song of the year

Asaph -Mambo

Takura-Jehova

Scrip mula -Svoto

Mariachi- Ngaanake

Natasha muz –Handizi tsaga

Video Of The Year

Asaph -Mambo

Takura – Ngoro yemoto

Mariachi -Ngaanake

Kikky bad ass boiz dze tonaz

Mula nation – Horror

Best hip hop hustle.

Takura

Rick Chasers

Kingsville clothing

MR Kata

brythreesixty

Best hip hop verse (sweet 16 award)

Asaph -hate to say

Guluva 7 – khanda cool

Takura – ndakabva kujecha

Muse – Grinding.

Ti gonzi – misi haifanane

Hip hop personality of the year (none submission category).

Raydiz

Dj towers

Calvin

Stunner

Kikky badass

Mudiwa

VOTING CATEGORY. VOTING STARTS WEDNESDAY 21 NOVEMBER 2018.

People’s choice