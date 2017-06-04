Zim music student, producer in Kenya for Coke Studio

Peter Matika, Senior Life Reporter

IN just a year of breaking into the international music scene, South Africa-based Zimbabwean student, artiste-cum-producer Young DLC is part of the hopefuls from across Africa that have gathered in Nairobi, itching to take a crack at the Coke Studio Africa competition.

Born Darlington Chikwewo, the South Africa-based producer will be in Nairobi for 10 weeks, where his sound production skills will be tested on Africa’s biggest musical shows.

His genre, which is EDM, will be put to the test, as it is one of the most popular ones, especially in Europe.

Coke Studio Africa is a platform that showcases the best music from all corners of Africa to the rest of the world and attracts musicians from different parts of Africa.

In a statement Young DLC’s manager, Tendai Joe, said his participation in the show was going to contribute to his growth.

“Young DLC will surely grow to be one of the best EDM DJs and producers out of Africa. I think his studies and whatever he is learning from Coke Studio Africa will set him apart from others, after all, he is passionate and loves his music,” said Joe.

Young DLC participated in last year’s on Coke Studio South Africa, where he produced for South African artistes, Aewon Wolf and Jade Brandon.

“I have always wanted to make good music and make people dance, I appreciate the opportunities I am getting to showcase what I love doing and I think this is a good start,” he in a documented interview.

Young DLC is rocking the airwaves in South Africa with his first collaboration project with Sylent Nqo, a guitarist from Zimbabwe, enjoying high rotation on Algoa FM.

Young DLC last year said he would be working on some exciting collaborations with leading African artistes.

He has produced a single, Cloud 9, which is already receiving favourable reviews from seasoned DJs and dance music lovers.