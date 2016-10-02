Zim to introduce disabled-friendly tourism legislation

Roberta Katunga, Senior Business Reporter

IN line with this year’s theme of universal access to tourism, the Government is mooting introducing a law that makes it mandatory for tourism players to operate facilities – transport and accommodation included – that can be easily accessed by people living with disabilities.

Deputy Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry Anastancia Ndhlovu said the provision of safe, convenient, economical and accessible transport and other tourism-related infrastructure was a key factor for the success of tourism.

Deputy Min Ndhlovu said infrastructure that does not cater adequately for the needs of people living with disabilities, including infants and the elderly, excludes many destinations from this promising market.

She said, in line with this year’s theme, her ministry will focus on people with disabilities and mainstreaming disability issues as an integral part of relevant strategies of sustainable development.

“We will ensure that tourism policies and practices are inclusive of people with disabilities, giving rise to equitable and accessible tourism for all,” she said.

Deputy Minister Ndhlovu challenged tourism players in the country to recognise the rights of people living with disabilities to access tourism services and opportunities, independent travel, accessible facilities, trained staff, reliable information and inclusive marketing.

The Deputy Minister said accommodation facilities, in terms of the country’s constitution, should have ramps to enhance access to all areas of hotels, lodges, motels and any other accommodation facility.

“It (constitution) also provides that all hotels with three-star grading and above must have at least two rooms for people with disabilities while those with two stars and below should have at least one such room,” Deputy Minister Ndhlovu said.

There has been numerous complaints from pressure groups that many buildings even those not necessarily in the tourism sector do not have facilities to cater for people living with disabilities.