Zimbabwe National Volleyball League season ending fixtures at White City

by Sunday News Online | Wednesday, Nov 7, 2018 | 200 views

volley

Mandla Moyo, Sports Reporter

All roads lead to White City Stadium on Saturday where nine men teams plus an equal number of women’s sides are set to clash in the season ending Zimbabwe National Volleyball League fixtures.

According to the fixtures made available by the Zimbabwe Volleyball Association in Court A Black Rhinos men’s team will lock horns against Nust Vikings. They will be followed by a clash between Harare City and Chinhoyi University of Technology before Non-Aligned Bachelors Association will play against Highlanders.

Teams are expected to break for lunch, return to witness the duel between CUT and Hurricanes.

Court B will host a number of women’s matches starting with the game between Spartans and Hurricanes

Currently the highest ranked men’s team as of 28 October is UZ who have accumulated 36 points after playing 13 winning and winning them all.

In second position is Support Unit who has 32 point from a similar number of games though they have lost three times and won 10 times.

The other teams are Harare city 30 points, Black Rhinos 21 points, NUST Vikings 15 points, Naba nine points, followed by CUT on seven points while Highlanders anchor the log after collecting just six points from a total of 36. In the women’s pool Harare City are the top dogs after collecting 20 points from eight games, losing only once.

In second position are UZ Wolves who have amassed 16 points from seven games, up next is Support Unit 16 points, Spartans 14, Hurricanes two and CUT with just a single point.

