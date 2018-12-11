Zimbabwe upset Zambia in Cosafa Championship

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE shocked host nation Zambia with a 2-1 triumph to set up a final clash with holders South Africa at the 2018 MOPANI Copper Mines Cosafa Under-20 Championships at the Nkana Stadium in Kitwe on Tuesday.

It was a well deserved victory for the Young Warriors after they came from behind to beat 2016 winners Zambia, and will now tackle South Africa in Thursday’s final at the same venue.

Zambia will seek to make up for their disappointment when they host Angola in the third play playoff with the battle for the bronze medal to be fought between the teams.

It seemed like the Zambians were on course to book a place in the final when they took the lead with 37 minutes played through star striker Prince Mumba, who netted his fourth goal of the campaign having been supplied by the excellent Lameck Banda.

But within a minute Zimbabwe were level as captain Andrew Mbeba stunned the hosts with a neatly taken strike after Zambia goalkeeper Bradley Mweene had dropped the ball at his feet. It was Zimbabwe who found the winner as Delic Murimba also netted his fourth of the campaign to join Mumba and South Africa’s Lyle Foster at the top of the scorers list.

Earlier in the day, South Africa advanced after a narrow 1-0 victory over Angola in their semifinal, with Foster grabbing his fourth goal of the campaign. Monaco-bound Foster showed his quality when he netted from a through-ball by midfielder Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, who put in a Man of the Match display in the centre of the park.

@Mdawini_29