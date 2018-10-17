Zimbabwean trio for Mzansi Super League T20

by Sunday News Online | Wednesday, Oct 17, 2018 | 251 views
Sikandar Raza

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THREE Zimbabwe national cricket team players, Sean Williams, Brandon Mavuta as well Sikandar Raza will be part of the inaugural Mzansi Super League T20 after they were snapped up at the player draft conducted in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Batsmen Williams and Raza were snapped up by the Tshwane Spartans where their teammates will be former South African skipper AB de Villiers, England limited overs captain Eoin Morgan, as well as the Proteas duo of fast bowler Lungi Ngidi and batsmen Dean Elgar.

Williams went for R350 000 while Raza fetched R100 000.

Sean Williams

Leg spinner Mavuta, the most outstanding player for Zimbabwe during their just ended tour of South Africa will turn out for Durban Heat after being snapped up for R180 000.

Brandon Mavuta

Mavuta’s teammates are Afghanistan leg spinner Rashid Khan, Proteas players, David Miller, Hashim Amla, Vernon Philander, Temba Bavuma, Khaya Zondo, Heinrich Klaasen and Keshav Maharaj.

A total of 11 Zimbabwean players went into the MSLT20 player draft with those who were not signed up being Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor, Elton Chigumbura, Solomon Mire, Tendai Chisoro, Kyle Jarvis, Christopher Mpofu and Neville Madziva.

The MSLT20 will run from 16 November to 16 December with matches to be played at six venues across South Africa.

Other franchises in the league are Cape Town Blitz, Jozi Stars, Nelson Mandela Bay Giants and Paarl Rocks.

@Mdawini_29

