Zimnat holds charity half marathon to assist Bulawayo man

ONE of the country’s leading insurance companies, Zimnat are having a half-marathon on 10 November at Barclays Sports Club in Harare’s Mount Pleasant suburb to raise money to assist a 30-year-old Bulawayo man, Cebisani Ndlovu, who needs spinal cord surgery.

Ndlovu, a holder of a Bachelor of Commerce Honours degree in Risk Management and Insurance, is finding it increasingly difficult to walk, even with the aid of crutches, which he first started using in Form One. The surgery he requires, which can be performed at a Bulawayo hospital, costs $7 500. Zimnat has decided, therefore, to try to help him raise the funds he needs by holding the charity half marathon.

It will be the first time Zimnat, which is one of the country’s leading insurance and financial services companies, has held such an event.

“The marathon is open to anyone who wishes to participate in it and contribute to assisting this young man, whose abilities and employment opportunities are being undermined by his debilitating condition, which can only be rectified through surgery,” said Zimnat Group Marketing Executive Angela Mpala.

Participants in the marathon can decide whether to run five kilometres, 10 km or 21 km. The registration fee is $5 for those running the short 5km run. It is $10 for those taking part in the 10km and 21km run.

The marathon starts off with those running the 21km race which gets underway at 5.30am. Those running 10 km start at 6.00am, while those running five kilometres begin their run at 6.30am.

Mpala said people are encouraged to come in their numbers “to support this noble cause”.

“We would encourage as many people as possible to participate in this marathon to help raise funds to enable us to make this young man’s life better,” she said.

