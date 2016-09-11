Zimplats comes out tops in mine rescue competition

Tobias Mandoreba in Hwange

PLATINUM giants Zimplats Mine (Processing) came out first in the Chamber of Mines 2016 Mine Rescue Fresh Air teams national competitions held at the Hwange Colliery Company’s 3 Main Underground Mine on Friday.

The Charles Ganduri-captained team shrugged off stiff competition from Murowa Diamond Mine who came second with Blanket Mine and Shamva coming third and fourth respectively.

“We are excited to come out tops in these important tests to assess our preparedness as mines in the event of emergencies at our workplaces.

Fresh Air teams in mines are specialised units which go beyond where other response teams like fire and first aid units would have visited in the rescue operations. At Zimplats, safety is of utmost priority but from the displays here it is pleasing to note that mines are channelling resources towards emergency preparedness,” he said.

Speaking on the sidelines of the competition, the president of the Mine Rescue Association of Zimbabwe, Mrs Betty Dube, said the association was working on resuscitating the National Mine Rescue Training and Heat Tolerance Centres in Mashava and Shabanie Mine so as to accord more priority to safety issues with special attention to emergency preparedness in the mines.

“The level of commitment I have witnessed during today’s competitions justified our efforts which are currently underway to resuscitate and retool the national mine rescue training centre and the heat tolerance centres in Mashaba and Shabanie Mine to ensure more attention is given on saving lives during emergencies in mines.

“These competitions where the brigade persons will not be putting on breathing apparatus/sets are now in the fourth year and we hope to have bigger competitions next year as more mines are already showing interest in taking part in this fresh air category in the mine rescue competitions. There is nothing more satisfying than saving a life after an emergency and we will work around the clock to ensure we take Mine Rescue in Zimbabwe to a new level,” she said.

Hwange Colliery Company managing director Engineer Thomas Makore also reiterated the need to maintain a safety culture in mining.

“As the Colliery, we are ever prepared to invest in emergency preparedness as this is never a cost to us as a safe worker at the end of the day is of paramount importance to our coal mining business,” said Eng Makore.

Another Mine Rescue National Competitions for the units who use breathing sets is pencilled for Peak Mine in Shurugwi this Friday.