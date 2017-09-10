Zodwa Wabantu not welcome here: President

by Sunday News Online | Sunday, Sep 10, 2017 | 583 views
Zodwa_Wabantu

Zodwa_Wabantu

Harare Bureau
SOUTH African dancer and socialite Zodwa Wabantu is not welcome to perform in Zimbabwe because her act does not conform to local morals, President Mugabe has said.

Zodwa — born Zodwa Rebecca Libram — was scheduled to perform in Harare last week but her performance was cancelled at the 11th hour following a mutual agreement with the show promoters. Another show in Mutare was also cancelled.

The President made his remarks after officially opening Bindura Community Information Centre yesterday.

“Ndianiko uya, aiinzi hatidi buny’unyu’u kuti uuye zvako une unyun’un’u usina chawakasimira unenge uchida chii?,” he said in reference to the dancer who brags about now wearing underwear.

“Varume kuti vakuone? Aiwa, I’m sorry. We disappointed many men avo varikunyunyuta mumoyo mavo. Ndakanzwa kuti vakawanda vaida kuti auye. Ehh ipfungwa dzatisingade idzodzo, ngaadziitire ikoko kwaari, dai zvaramba zviri kwaari ikoko.”

Zodwa’s planned tour had been under the spotlight since then Acting Tourism Minister Patrick Zhuwawo reportedly said the South African entertainer could not perform in Zimbabwe.

