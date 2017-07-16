ZTA appeals for Sanganai partnership

Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) has appealed for partnership with the Bulawayo City Council for the successful hosting of the oncoming Sanganai/ Hlanganani World Tourism Expo and also as part of its efforts to revive the city’s tourism economy.

The move is also aimed at enhancing cordial working relations between ZTA and the local authority. The 10th edition of the Sanganai/Hlanganani tourism expo will be held from 27 September to 1 October at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair grounds under the theme “Sustainable Tourism — A Tool for Development”.

In a report carried in the latest council minutes, ZTA expressed gratitude for the support the city council was giving to the tourism sector adding that they were intending to keep the travel show running in Bulawayo until the tourism sector thrives.

“As you know Hlanganani/ Sanganai came back to Bulawayo last year and we are intending to keep the travel show running in Bulawayo until the tourism sector thrives.

“The Zimbabwe Tourism avails itself to continuously engage the Bulawayo City Council in fostering the growth of tourism in Bulawayo.

“We are tirelessly working on reviving the tourism economy in Bulawayo hence the vision for running Hlanganani in Bulawayo again. It is against this background that we would like to request your support and partnership as the host,” reads in part the letter from ZTA.

ZTA also requested partnership in the procession for the World Tourism Day at the City Hall, the use of the Centenary Park for the Awards Ceremony and the 10th anniversary celebrations, hoisting of Hlanganani/Sanganai flags a month before the event as well as the use of the council logo for core branding t-shirts for buyers.

The organisation said it would be important if the local authority also exhibit during the premier tourism trade showcase and ensuring that the city was clean by providing adequate refuse bins and refuse collection.

ZTA also revealed that it was working on a Memorandum of Understanding to formalise cordial relationships with the local authority.

“We were also delighted to note that your economic development department is working on having a Tourism Office, this will certainly enhance our efforts in developing tourism in the City of Bulawayo.”

Responding to ZTA’s application, council acting director of housing and community services Mr Mackenzie Moyo said the return of the tourism expo was set to boost the city’s profile.

“The choice of Bulawayo for the 2017 Sanganani/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo was, however, a welcome development that would impact positively on the economy of the city and project the city as a focal tourist destination by exposing its great potential in the sector,” Mr Moyo said.

He also said the city fathers are happy with compliance to council’s conditions.