1 017 women, youth get start-up business training

Sikhulekelani Moyo, Bulawayo Bureau

ABOUT 1 017 women and youth entrepreneurs have graduated nationwide from the Start and Improve Your Business (SIYB) training, run by the Ministry of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development in partnership with the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and other stakeholders.

Out of the 1 017 graduates, 483 were from Bulawayo, comprising 366 women and 117 men.

The programme, financially supported by the African Development Bank, has seen 22 Government officials and business development service providers trained and certified by ILO on skills such as sustainable and resilient enterprises (SURE) and SIYB.

Additionally, eight Ministry of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development officials and 16 business development service providers are in the process of being certified as trainers for the ILO financial management training.

Officiating the financial education training programme in Bulawayo on Thursday, Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Minister Senator Monica Mutsvangwa said the trained entrepreneurs had since transferred skills acquired to at least 2 246 (1 196 females and 1 050 males) employees in their companies and 80 percent of the businesses that benefited from the training were expanding into new business lines, indicating growth.

“A total of 1 017, with 768 females and 249 male entrepreneurs, have so far been trained in Masvingo, Manicaland, Mashonaland East and Bulawayo provinces to improve business management, resilience and grow their businesses, from a target of 1 000,” said Sen Mutsvangwa.

“These have generated 2 246 jobs (1 196 females, 1 050 males), surpassing the target of 1 000 jobs.

“Entrepreneurs have been facilitated access to new market opportunities through linkages and connections with value chain actors locally and internationally using platforms such as the COMESA 50 million African Women Speak, Zimbabwe International Trade Fair, Manicaland Agricultural Show and meetings with private sector players.”

Through the programme, 15 women have received business awards due to their impact in sustaining and innovating businesses, creating jobs, exporting products and greening of business processes.

Such awards were received from ZimTrade’s Next She Exporter 2025 programme, Academy for Women Entrepreneurs Awards and the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce — Women in Enterprise Conference and Awards (WECA) 2024.

In her remarks, ILO country director Ms Philile Masuku said, despite training 1 017 entrepreneurs and generating 2 246 jobs, the project has also developed the capacity of Government officials from the Ministry of Women Affairs, Mines and Youths and 22 business development service providers with ILO tools.

She said the drive is to equip business and financial management trainers with adequate knowledge, skills, interactive training methods, facilitation techniques and training materials.

“The goal is to ensure that the programme is sustainable and replicated in Zimbabwe beyond the support from the AfDB,” said Ms Masuku.

The Government has commended ILO’s efforts, which align with the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) on empowering women and youths, leaving no place and no one behind.

The informal sector has become a huge contributor to economic development, contributing about 61 percent of the country’s GDP and the sector has become a critical focus of the Government’s development agenda.