1 200 informal traders vaccinated

A nursing matron who declined to be named emphasizes to those who had come for vaccination against covid 19 that they must be vendors and must produce their licences in order to be vaccinated at the large city hall yesterday....Pic By Dennis Mudzamiri...

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

1 200 INFORMAL traders received their jabs of the Covid-19 vaccine on the first day of a special exercise targeting them in Bulawayo on Tuesday.

The vaccination programme will see 15 000 people from hotspots in the city being inoculated in less than 10 days.

Giving an update on the exercise, Bulawayo city health services director, Dr Edwin Sibanda said their tabulation showed that 1 200 people had got their first jabs.

He revealed that they would initially prioritise the informal traders then move on to inoculate people from areas that have been designated as hotspots.

“The turnout was impressive but the major drawback was the issue of sorting out the identification of these informal traders so that not just everyone flocks to the vaccination points.

“After we finish with the informal traders, we will then move on to inoculate people from areas that have been designated as hotspots,” said Dr Sibanda.

Bulawayo is targeting to vaccinate at least 400 000 residents to achieve herd immunity amid soaring cases and deaths which have been experienced over the past few days.