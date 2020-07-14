$10 million arts relief fund availed

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

THE Ministry of Sports, Youth, Arts and Recreation, is calling for applications from eligible registered practitioners and organisations in the Culture and Creative Industries (CCIs) whose revenues have been adversely affected by Covid-19, after treasury availed the $20 million for the Athletes and Artistes Relief Fund (AARF).

The funds will be shared equally between sports and arts sectors, two disciplines whose activities have almost come to a grinding halt because of the global epidemic.

The relief fund is a once-off grant for qualifying beneficiaries in the two disciplines.

In its call announcing the disbursement of the funds, Ministry of Sports, Youth, Arts and Recreation also noted that the fund was a short term measure put in place while a long term strategy was being formulated.

“This intervention is a temporary arrangement while sustainable interventions are being worked out for the two sectors which are important industries for Zimbabwe,” the Ministry said

For the arts, the fund is expected to benefit registered artistes, artistes associations, organisations, groups recognising gender and differently abled persons. Individual artistes demonstrating the effect of COVID-19 on their practice can also apply, while registered arts centres, spaces and hubs also qualify.

Art galleries, production houses, arts and cultural institutions, arts projects and programmes also eligible for the fund.

Individual artistes are set to get up to $5000 while registered CCIs artistes’ businesses will get up to ZWL$7 500.00. CCIs registered Social organisations will also get up to ZWL$7 500.00.