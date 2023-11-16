100-Day cycle projects continue to record progress

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

CABINET continues to monitor progress in the implementation of priority projects with reports for the third 100-Day Cycle of 2023 showing the precise percentages of completion.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere on Wednesday said the reports were presented by the Ministers of Industry and Commerce, Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services, Energy and Power Development.

In the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, he said progress was recorded for projects that include construction of a Ferrochrome Production Plant.

Dr Muswere said: “Pertaining to the resuscitation of David Whitehead Textiles Plant, Mashonaland West Province, the installation of spinning equipment at Kadoma plant is at 95 percent level of completion. The civil works and plant installations are at 85 percent and 80 percent, level respectively. The installation of Margarine Plant, at Willowton Zimbabwe in Mutare is at 95 percent level of completion.”

He said the installation of a Stockfeed plant at Davipel Pvt Ltd, in Harare was 95 percent complete and the commissioning was scheduled for the first week of April, 2024.

The Minister said regarding installation of Civil Works for the chilled water plant at Dairiboard in Chipinge, is now 10 percent level of completion and construction of the Ferrochrome Production Plant by Zimbabwe Zhongxin Smelting Company, in Masvingo is 100 percent complete, while construction of the Power Substation is at 90 percent complete.

Under the Ministry of Energy and Power Development, Dr Muswere said: “The 82 km Alaska-Karoi (132kV line) Power Transmission Rehabilitation Projects is at 82 percent completion level and the Hakatwa Community Solar Project is at 70 percent completion and is set to be commissioned before the end of year.”

He said construction of 2 000 metric tonnes Ruwa LPG Storage Facility has reached 100 percent of completion and the Great Zimbabwe 5 megawatts (MW) Mini Hydro Power plant is at 70 percent completion level, while it is on course to be commissioned by the 31st of January, 2024.

In the Ministry of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services, Minister Muswere said deployment of 10 Community Information Communication Centres in Matabeleland South, Mashonaland West, Manicaland and Harare Provinces was 80 percent complete.

He said deployment of 56 base stations in Harare, Masvingo, Mashonaland East, Mashonaland West, Manicaland was 70 complete, while pertaining the Fibre to The Home project, the feeder network construction and the cable stringing for FDH01 were complete.

“With regard to the Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Project in Harare, equipment installation, testing and commission is on course and the installation of two Wireless Radio Base stations, in Norton and Chegutu is at 80 percent complete,” he added.