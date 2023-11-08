100-Day cycle projects records progress

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

CABINET continues to monitor progress in the implementation of priority projects with reports for the third 100-Day Cycle of 2023 showing the precise percentages of completion.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere on Tuesday said the reports were presented by the Ministers of Health and Child Care; Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage; Local Government and Public Works; and Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare.

The Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr Douglas Mombeshora reported on progress of drilling and installation of solar-powered boreholes at 10 health facilities.

“Drilling and installation of solar-powered boreholes has been completed at 10 health facilities in the Manicaland Province. Construction of the Bhale Health post in Hwange District has reached 70 percent of completion. Construction of Mutare Natpharm warehouse is 98 percent complete,” said Dr Muswere.

“Installation of medical gas reticulation at Banket, Chivhu and Victoria Falls hospitals is at 98 percent, 97 percent and 80 percent of completion, respectively and construction of Runyararo Clinic (Chimanimani District) is 85 percent complete, while Mataga Clinic (Mberengwa District) is 100 percent complete.”

On reported progress of other projects, Minister Muswere said preliminary engagements were done with stakeholders for the establishment of Community Archives in the former Mashonaland Central Protected Villages, while the Harava waiting Mothers’ shelter in Zaka District, Masvingo province was 96 percent complete.

He said construction of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Dotito station, Mount Darwin District, Mashonaland Central Province has reached 95 percent of completion and decentralisation of E-passport services to Mwenezi District, Masvingo Province has commenced, with materials now on site.

The Minister added: “Electrical reticulation at the Lupane Composite Offices is at 10 percent of completion. Construction of the perimeter wall at Mutare DDC is 77 percent complete, while construction of roads in Mashonaland Central, Manicaland, Masvingo, and Mashonaland East Provinces under the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme 2 (ERRP2) through Devolution funds are at different stages of completion.”

He said construction of staff houses at Gutu Secondary School is at 70 percent of completion, the science laboratory at Chitimbe High School is 98 percent complete, a classroom block at Musiya Primary School is 65 percent complete, a classroom block at Nyamanzou Primary School is 50 percent complete, while a classroom block at Rujeko School is 98 percent complete.

Minister Muswere said projects to enhance access to water and sanitation at Asiphakameni Secondary School, Lupane (Matabeleland North), Phakama Primary School, Silozwi Clinic, and Ndabankulu Maribehe Primary School (Matabeleland South) are over 80 percent complete and construction of Mashala and Mkhombo Clinics in Matabeleland North are at 80 percent and 45 percent of completion, respectively.

He added: “A total of 9 066 children were reached through awareness raising skills, while 110 social service providers were trained to offer online counseling and support victims of online violence against children. Construction of a cottage and a hut, under the Project Dzimba and Portable Water for Mr Moses Nyakabau of Mutoko, a grossly disabled pensioner has been completed.”

The Minister said authority to train 162 Arbitrators on the New Provisions of the Labour Amendment Act, No. 11 of 2023 has been granted and 100 white canes were procured for 100 blind persons in Chikomba District Mashonaland East Province.