$100m for Cyclone Chalane action plan

Munyaradzi Musiiwa, Sunday News Reporter

Government has availed $100 million towards implementation of the action plan ahead of the Cyclone Chalane which is expected in the country from Wednesday to Sunday.

In a statement Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said Government has been proactive ahead of the cyclone and has activated all its rapid response systems.

Minister Mutsvangwa said Government has already started evacuating people in Manicaland and some parts of Masvingo who are in low lying areas.

She said Chimanimani, Chipinge, Mutare, Gutu, Buhera and Bikita, are going to be most affected areas in the country.

“This severe tropical storm made landfall in Mozambique in the early hours of today, 30 December 2020, with effects already being felt over the Eastern Highlands of Zimbabwe. Latest weather reports indicate that Chalane has now reduced intensity into an overland tropical depression.

Tropical depression Chalane is projected to sweep across Zimbabwe from today, 30 December 2020, to 01 January 2020, causing continuous rainfall and possible flooding in most parts of the country.

Districts most likely to be affected by Chalane include Chimanimani, Chipinge, Mutare, Gutu, Buhera and Bikita, with possibility of receiving above 100mm of rain within 3 days. The rest of the country is expected to receive rainfall between 50-100mm during the same period. Treasury released $100 million towards implementation of the action plan which was distributed among Manicaland, Masvingo, Midlands, Mashonaland East, Mashonaland Central, Matabeleland South, Matabeleland North, Mashonaland West Provinces, and the Zimbabwe Defence Forces,” she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa said Government has remained in high alert and has put in place measures to ensure safety of citizens.

“Following the early warning issued by the Meteorological Services Department, Government, under the Emergency Services Sub Committee, convened its first preparedness planning meeting on 23 December 2020 and came up with an action plan.

Accordingly, Government has put in place the following measures to mitigate against the effects of tropical depression Chalane.

We have identified and equipped evacuation centres with tents, blankets, food items, toiletries and other essentials.

We have already started evacuation of people to safer areas. Every district expected to be affected by the tropical depression has come up with evacuation plans which are being coordinated by Government and other stakeholders.

The Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development, conducted geo-spatial mapping of the areas likely to be affected and this greatly assisted in coordinating evacuation efforts. ZUPCO buses have also been deployed to ferry those needing and willing to be evacuated to places of safety.

I am pleased to report that in Chimanimani evacuation of people in low lying areas started yesterday 29 December 2020 and to date most of the people needing assistance have been evacuated to safer areas,” she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa said the Zimbabwe Defense Forces and Police sub-aqua unit are on standby.

“Additionally, Government launched awareness and publicity campaigns using traditional media such as television and radio. Traditional leaders, local authorities, local media houses and other community leaders have also been roped in to communicate the potential danger to their constituencies. Bulk messaging is also being employed in partnership with network service providers.

Government deployed Sub Aqua units from the Zimbabwe Republic Police and personnel from Zimbabwe Defence Forces to assist potential victims.

Relevant Government departments are continuously monitoring and tracking the weather system,” she said.